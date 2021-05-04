Air conditioning modifies the air quality indoors, to make it more comfortable. Air conditioners simply absorb heat energy from one place and release it elsewhere.

Air Conditioner is used in many offices all year round to regulate air quality, but becomes essential in summer, to reduce the temperature and humidity levels in their home or workplace. Air conditioners provide a cool air flow and do more than just dehumidify; many air conditioner units have special filters to remove small particles such as allergens from the air, so are of particular benefit for those with allergies or asthma.

Air conditioners are not to be confused with Evaporative Air coolers, as they work in a totally different way. Air coolers do not use a refrigerant and are not able to cool the air in humid conditions. They work by passing air through damp pads, and the moist fanned air creates a sea breeze effect in a localized area, so are perfect for small offices where you cannot have outside venting, but just want to create a cool breeze in which to work comfortably.

Air conditioning does 4 vital things

1) Cooling

Air conditioners offer accurate temperature control. Air conditioning allows you to create a climate in which you feel comfortable. Air-conditioned environments by the best air conditioners in India make you feel fresh and active even when it’s extremely hot outside.

2) Heating

Air conditioners can offer to heat. Air conditioning allows you to enjoy an ideal constant temperature throughout the year, regardless of the weather outside. Heating from an air conditioner unit is environmentally friendly compared to traditional heating because it takes energy from the outside air and brings it inside.

3) Cleaning

Air conditioners produce clean, fresh, and healthy air. Most indoor units are equipped with filters that catch dust, pollen, mold spores, and other allergens as well as smoke and everyday dirt found in the air. Air conditioning is therefore an ideal process for those who suffer from allergic reactions.

4) Dehumidifying

When an air conditioner is in cooling mode it dehumidifies the air. The dehumidified air is a much for a comfortable environment to being in. Low humidity prevents dust mites and mold populations from growing, which is a very positive factor for those who suffer from allergies. Humans feel most comfortable at humidity levels of 40 to 60 %.

What are the uses of Air Conditioning

Air conditioning can create the perfect environment for you, with the right temperature and comfortable humidity.

i) Air conditioning can have a very positive effect on your personal performance. There is a connection between your personal performance and the temperature of your immediate surroundings. An air-conditioned environment will improve your performance and energy levels.

ii) People naturally cool themselves through the evaporation of perspiration from the skin and air conditioning provided drier air, which improved the comfort provided.

iii) Air conditioning can help those who suffer from asthma and allergies. Air conditioners provide cool air inside allowing windows and doors to remain closed preventing exposure to outside triggers such as air pollution, pollen, and mold spores which can cause allergic reactions. Air conditioning units also lower humidity levels indoors which help to control mold and dust mite populations.

iv) Air-conditioned environments prolong the lifetime of equipment in your home or workplace.

How do Air conditioners work?

Air conditioners come in various sizes, cooling capacities, and prices: portable air conditioners, split portables, window air conditioners, condensing units on the roofs, and fully integrated air conditioning systems, but they all work on the same principle. An air conditioner removes hot (and damp) air from indoors and transfers it outdoors via a hose. The tube, similar to a tumble dryer hose (around 1m long), has to be vented to the outside ideally through a small venting hole made in the wall or window. For a quick fix (temporary solution) you can, with the use of a flattened oval adaptor supplied, put the hose out of a partially opened window or door. In the more powerful split system mobile type, the heat, along with excess humidity is discharged by the external (condenser) unit.

The hot air from the room is drawn by a fan into the air conditioner and passes over an evaporator coil, which contains refrigerant. The refrigerant is pushed around the air conditioner by the compressor. The refrigerant is very cold and absorbs the excess heat from the air. This cooled air is pushed out through the front air vents back into the room. The absorbed heat in the refrigerant is transferred to a condensing (hot) coil, which causes the refrigerant to release its heat. The heat is then discharged from the room, either to a second section (split units) or directly into the outside air (mono-block unit). The cycle then starts again, to keep the room at the required temperature. Some air conditioners automatically remove the excess moisture from the air and evaporate it away with the excess heat. This also improved the overall level of comfort, reducing that sticky high humidity. With this type, there is no drip tray or tank to empty, so the only maintenance required is to clean the filter to maintain the air conditioner’s efficiency. Other units utilise the moisture that has condensed and uses it to boost the cooling efficiency, in a similar way to water cooling, this is called condensate cooling.