Air conditioning modifies the air quality indoors, to make it more comfortable. Air conditioners simply absorb heat energy from one place and release it elsewhere.
Air Conditioner is used in many offices all year round to regulate air quality, but becomes essential in summer, to reduce the temperature and humidity levels in their home or workplace. Air conditioners provide a cool air flow and do more than just dehumidify; many air conditioner units have special filters to remove small particles such as allergens from the air, so are of particular benefit for those with allergies or asthma.
Air conditioners are not to be confused with Evaporative Air coolers, as they work in a totally different way. Air coolers do not use a refrigerant and are not able to cool the air in humid conditions. They work by passing air through damp pads, and the moist fanned air creates a sea breeze effect in a localized area, so are perfect for small offices where you cannot have outside venting, but just want to create a cool breeze in which to work comfortably.
Air conditioning does 4 vital things
1) Cooling
Air conditioners offer accurate temperature control. Air conditioning allows you to create a climate in which you feel comfortable. Air-conditioned environments by the best air conditioners in India make you feel fresh and active even when it’s extremely hot outside.
2) Heating
Air conditioners can offer to heat. Air conditioning allows you to enjoy an ideal constant temperature throughout the year, regardless of the weather outside. Heating from an air conditioner unit is environmentally friendly compared to traditional heating because it takes energy from the outside air and brings it inside.
3) Cleaning
Air conditioners produce clean, fresh, and healthy air. Most indoor units are equipped with filters that catch dust, pollen, mold spores, and other allergens as well as smoke and everyday dirt found in the air. Air conditioning is therefore an ideal process for those who suffer from allergic reactions.
4) Dehumidifying
When an air conditioner is in cooling mode it dehumidifies the air. The dehumidified air is a much for a comfortable environment to being in. Low humidity prevents dust mites and mold populations from growing, which is a very positive factor for those who suffer from allergies. Humans feel most comfortable at humidity levels of 40 to 60 %.
What are the uses of Air Conditioning
Air conditioning can create the perfect environment for you, with the right temperature and comfortable humidity.
i) Air conditioning can have a very positive effect on your personal performance. There is a connection between your personal performance and the temperature of your immediate surroundings. An air-conditioned environment will improve your performance and energy levels.
ii) People naturally cool themselves through the evaporation of perspiration from the skin and air conditioning provided drier air, which improved the comfort provided.
iii) Air conditioning can help those who suffer from asthma and allergies. Air conditioners provide cool air inside allowing windows and doors to remain closed preventing exposure to outside triggers such as air pollution, pollen, and mold spores which can cause allergic reactions. Air conditioning units also lower humidity levels indoors which help to control mold and dust mite populations.
iv) Air-conditioned environments prolong the lifetime of equipment in your home or workplace.
How do Air conditioners work?
Air conditioners come in various sizes, cooling capacities, and prices: portable air conditioners, split portables, window air conditioners, condensing units on the roofs, and fully integrated air conditioning systems, but they all work on the same principle. An air conditioner removes hot (and damp) air from indoors and transfers it outdoors via a hose. The tube, similar to a tumble dryer hose (around 1m long), has to be vented to the outside ideally through a small venting hole made in the wall or window. For a quick fix (temporary solution) you can, with the use of a flattened oval adaptor supplied, put the hose out of a partially opened window or door. In the more powerful split system mobile type, the heat, along with excess humidity is discharged by the external (condenser) unit.
The hot air from the room is drawn by a fan into the air conditioner and passes over an evaporator coil, which contains refrigerant. The refrigerant is pushed around the air conditioner by the compressor. The refrigerant is very cold and absorbs the excess heat from the air. This cooled air is pushed out through the front air vents back into the room. The absorbed heat in the refrigerant is transferred to a condensing (hot) coil, which causes the refrigerant to release its heat. The heat is then discharged from the room, either to a second section (split units) or directly into the outside air (mono-block unit). The cycle then starts again, to keep the room at the required temperature. Some air conditioners automatically remove the excess moisture from the air and evaporate it away with the excess heat. This also improved the overall level of comfort, reducing that sticky high humidity. With this type, there is no drip tray or tank to empty, so the only maintenance required is to clean the filter to maintain the air conditioner’s efficiency. Other units utilise the moisture that has condensed and uses it to boost the cooling efficiency, in a similar way to water cooling, this is called condensate cooling.
THINGS TO CONSIDER
First, look at the product specifications of the air conditioner to check out BTUs and EERs
BTUs: The higher the Btu value, the stronger the air conditioner is. But are the best indicator of what air conditioner you should buy. The smaller the room, the fewer Btus needed.
Find the EER number for each unit. “EER” stands for “Energy Efficiency Ratio.” Energy Efficiency Rating or EER is measured in accordance with the Energy Information (Household Air Conditioners) Regulations 2005. A higher EER rating is preferable, but is normally found in more expensive units. So the higher the EER rating, the cheaper the long-term running costs compared to a unit with a similar cooling capacity but with a lower EER rating.
Here are some other things to think about when purchasing your air conditioner:
i) Warranty: Make sure that your air conditioner comes with at least a one-year warranty. Then, if something breaks, you can return it and get a new one or it can be serviced free of charge.
ii) Cooling ability: There are limits to how cold the room temperature can be made. When operating in a suitably sized room, most air conditioners will cool to around 21c. Mobile air conditioners are designed for people’s comfort. The ideal summer temperature for most people is around 21- 24c.
iii) Venting/exhaust: The truly portable or monoblock air conditioner has to get rid of the condensation created by cooling humid air and also has to vent out the heat. Some units have a drip tray or tank/bucket that the condensate runs in to and this has to be emptied fairly regularly, but many vents out the hot air and evaporate the condensed water through an exhaust hose. Alternatively, other units have a drainpipe, which can be drained through a nearby window or hole in the wall. If you don’t want to be emptying a bucket, check the specifications of the air conditioner unit that you are interested in before purchasing.
iv) Running Costs: Most of the single unit’s input power is less than 1000w (1kw) per hour. Therefore the average cost to run on full power would be about 5p/6p per hour. Split systems have inputs of around 1.3kW/hr, so would cost about 8p per hour to run on full power.
v) Sleep setting/Energy saver switch: Some unit air conditioners have a sleep setting. This can be used at night when you are sleeping; the air conditioner slows down the cooling process, saving money and energy.
vi)Fan speed settings: Look to see how many fan speeds are offered on the unit. The more fan settings available means the better the energy saving will be.
vii) Location- Distance from vent location: Often we are asked if the hose can be extended to reach to a window or opening that is further from the unit than the hose will reach to. We would not recommend that you extend the hose provided in the single air conditioners, but if you have no other option it is important to vent into a much larger diameter vent pipe. If the air conditioner fan cannot expel heat fast enough, i.e. there is a back pressure or constriction to the airflow the unit will not work and could even be damaged. Wherever possible avoid extending the hose length, so site the mobile next to an outside wall or window. If you have difficulty inventing the hose to the outside you may find that you can vent into a room where the temperature doesn’t matter, for example, from an office to a warehouse. On split systems the refrigerant lines cannot be extended.
Maintaining your Air Conditioner
- Clean and change your filters often.
- Turn your air conditioner on a low setting or turn off when you are away from home for the day.
- Make sure the room you are in air conditioning has tight seals around all the windows and doors. This will save you energy and money.
- Hose off the back of the unit if debris has clogged cooling coils.
Troubleshooting- if the AC stops working
- Check that the protection switch has not cut in and that the plug fuse is rated at 13amp.
- Check that there is no condensation, or blockage, to either the exhaust hose or refrigerant lines.
- Drain any condensate that may have built up in particularly humid conditions.
Leave a Reply