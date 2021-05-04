It is a fascinating time to build a career in the field of media and communication.

Given the massive upsurge in digital media platforms recently, it is one of the fastest-growing industries in recent decades. Naturally, there is a robust demand for competent media professionals today.

But as they say, ‘knowledge is power’. So, if you aspire to forge ahead in this competitive yet rewarding sector, you must be armed with the appropriate knowledge to succeed.

Here are five things that every communication and media aspirant must know.

The Wide Range of Available Options

There are a host of career paths you can go for in the media and communication domain. You can choose to work with a wide range of organizations such as print media, television companies, national/local media houses, digital media agencies, film production houses, advertising agencies, Public Relations (PR) firms, etc.

Recently, an explosion of OTT (Over-the-Top) media platforms has also accelerated this ever-growing industry. So, it’s no doubt that the world’ your oyster.

However, it’s still important to learn about these branches in detail. Gaining clarity on the various career options as an aspirant can help you choose what interests you the most.

Work Experience Matters a Lot

In a dynamic field like media and communication, practical exposure is a necessity. Thus, gain as much on-field experience as you can by doing internships, working on projects, and brushing up your core skills. Internships are a great way to enhance your resume and explore various career options.

Moreover, many employers even mandate having some work experience to hire candidates. While on the job, it is also crucial you start building a portfolio to showcase the projects you have worked on. This way, you can readily demonstrate your skills to employers and attract lucrative opportunities.

A Diverse Skillset is Important to Stay Relevant

A career in communication and media demands a broad skill set. With the advancement in technology, the future of the industry lies in the digital world. So, make sure to step out of your comfort zone and try to pick up in-demand skills.

Photo and video editing, digital storytelling, data analytics, UI/UX and graphic design, etc., are skills that have become central in the domain.

Also, have an open mind and keep an eye out for upcoming trends like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in media. There is no substitute for continuous upskilling if you want to stay relevant in the communication market.

Creativity is an Endless Need

You should always have some imaginative ideas up your sleeve to thrive in the media and communication industry. To get your creative juices flowing, you can start a personal project that will also look good on your portfolio.

Begin a podcast, a YouTube channel, write a blog or an e-book, etc. Creative endeavors like these always push you to come up with unique ideas. It will also help you find your niche as a media and communication professional.

Formal Education Builds a Solid Foundation

The first step in carving out a successful career in the media and communication domain is to enroll for a specialized course. A degree achieved from a well-known institute will prepare you for a fulfilling professional life in the field.

If you want to join the domain, choose media and communication course from reputed institutions like the Pearl Academy that are providing the kind of mentoring and guidance required to excel in the domain.

Furthermore, the curriculum is practically oriented and covers the current practices in-depth to make confident storytellers who have polished skills in anchoring, documentary production, TV, news writing and many more.