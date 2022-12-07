Are you planning to start a business? A business loan might be just what you’re looking for, not just in the short term but in the long term as well. A business loan lays the foundation for your long-term success. An immediate business loan approval might tempt you to accept the first offer you receive. Still, you must know all aspects of a business loan before you sign that paper approving your loan application.

Also, since it has become more accessible to apply for business loan online, you should keep in mind a few things before you get into the nitty-gritty of things.

But first, let’s look at what a business loan is and when you need it.

What is a Business Loan?

As the term suggests, a business loan is the loan you need to start your business. It isn’t easy to get a business loan approved, and it involves a lot of things that you should keep in mind before applying for a business loan. A business loan helps you expand your business, boost the working capital, and purchase new machinery and equipment. So, if you’re looking to apply for a business loan online, make sure to consider all the things.

Things to Consider before Applying for a Business Loan Online

Eligibility criteria

The first and foremost thing you need to know is whether you’re eligible for the loan or not. The below-mentioned can apply for a business loan-

Self-employed individuals

Proprietors

Private limited companies

Partnership firms

Traders

Service sector-related individuals

Minimum age-21 years old and max age-65 years(at the time of maturity)

The business should be profitable for the past 2 years and should be in existence for at least 2 years.

Type of loan

Business loans have a customized form. The various financing options available should suit your specific needs.

Collateral

Business loans come in both secure and unsecured financing options. It depends on the lenders whether they require you to put up collateral. If by any chance, you become a defaulter, the lender will auction your collateral, retrieve their loan amount, and cover their losses. So, make sure you have checked with the lender prior to applying for a business loan.

Terms of repayment

Make sure you check the terms of repayment, which includes the EMI amount and if there is any flexibility regarding the same. Also, check with the lender if you think there might be some delay for a month or two with your repayment and look into terms of business loan foreclosure.

Interest rate

Every bank and financial institution offers different business loan interest rate. This rate of interest is influenced by many factors, such as credit score and income.

Therefore, before choosing a lender for your online business loan, research various available options and choose wisely.

It will be of great help to you if you consider various other factors, such as customer service, reviews, disbursement time, etc., before applying for a business loan online.