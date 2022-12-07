BiPAP (Bi-level positive airway pressure) is a type of life support that helps a person with COPD to breathe with more ease. It is a non-invasive ventilation (NIV) technique that lets you breathe by delivering pressured air through a face mask. A BiPAP device’s most distinctive feature is that it distributes air pressure with a varied intensity during inspiration and expiration. It can be applied both at home and in a medical environment.

BiPAP is an external mechanical respiratory aid that is frequently used to treat patients with heart failure, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and central sleep apnea (CSA). BiPAP machines are also used to treat a wide range of other illnesses, including shock, head trauma, poisoning, and metabolic disturbances, which can cause respiratory distress. Your oxygen levels may become too low if you suffer from a medical ailment that affects your lungs or upper airways. To help you breathe more easily and avoid health issues, your doctor may advise using a BiPAP machine.

BiPAP uses two different pressure settings; the higher setting is used for inhalation and the lower setting is used for exhalation. Patients can breathe in and out more air thanks to the two pressure settings.

Your lungs expand when you breathe in . The main breathing muscle in your chest, the diaphragm, moving downward is the source of this. As a result, the pressure inside your lungs’ tubes and sacs decreases. Your lungs take in air as a result of the pressure drop. With oxygenated air, they fill. A BiPap machine can help you breathe more easily by forcing air into your lungs. A mask or nasal plugs that are attached to the ventilator are worn by you. Your airways receive pressured air from the machine. Because the machine uses this air pressure to assist in opening your lungs, it is known as “positive pressure ventilation.” You experience positive air pressure while wearing BiPAP both when you breathe in and out. But as you breathe in, the air pressure is increased.

BiPAP may be used during waking hours if necessary, however, it is typically advised for usage at night when breathing is more severely affected than it is during the day due to some pulmonary disorders.

However, if you have extremely poor breathing, BiPAP might not be a good option. Additionally, if you have swallowing issues or diminished consciousness, it might not be the best choice for you. BiPAP might not be sufficient in some circumstances. As an alternative, you might require a ventilator with a mechanical tube placed down your throat. A tracheostomy, a technique that creates an airway in your windpipe, may also be advantageous for you.

Some people may be able to switch from ventilator support to BiPap when their breathing gets better. BiPap can also be used by those who desire some breathing aid but do not want a breathing tube.

A BiPAP machine may be required for:

Chronic pulmonary disease management at home, such as with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

A neuromuscular disorder, such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or muscular dystrophy, that affects your respiratory muscles

Other diseases like obesity and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that can affect breathing, particularly during sleeping

Respiratory support if you have an asthma episode or a lung infection while hospitalised

Leaving invasive breathing support, such as after an intubation for a serious sickness or surgery

You might wish to speak with a specialist who sells home medical equipment if you are purchasing a BiPap machine for personal use. This person can assist you in selecting the BiPap machine that is ideal for your requirements. Additionally, he or she can provide you with guidelines on how frequently to clean the machine’s tubing, masks, and other components. Before selecting the mask you prefer the most, you might wish to experiment with a few different kinds.

It’s possible that your machine needs to be calibrated before you begin BiPap therapy. Your medical team member will make the necessary adjustments. Respiratory therapists are frequently that person. To ensure that you receive the proper therapy, the settings must be correct. Additional instructions on how to be ready for your BiPap therapy may be given to you.

And to help you make an informed decision while you select the ideal BiPAP for yourself or your family member, we have listed a few recommendations that can be effective for your medical condition.

Resmed Aircurve 10 ST

Available at a price of 68000 INR, Aircurve 10 ST from Resmed keeps you well-ventilated and comfortable while you take a good night sleep. Its climate control with built-in humidifier delivers constant temperature and humidity levels for enhanced comfort. Additionally, Aircurve 10 ST comes with an enhanced easy-breathe motor for a quiet and peaceful sleep, continuous leak management, colour LCD screen and an upright design to occupy less space.

Resmed Aircurve 10 VAuto

Aircurve 10 VAuto from Resmed is an auto-adjusting bilevel machine that benefits from the dual comfort of both Autoset algorithm and easy-breathe waveform to treat obstructive sleep apnea. With just the price of 68000, Aircurve 10 VAuto encapsulates premium quality and safety features such as automatic climatic control, Vsync continuous leak management, cloud based patient management, compatibility with up to 4 L/min of supplemental oxygen and the customization of setting limits on patient’s ideal inspiratory time.

Deckmount VT200

Deckmount VT200 is a BiPAP that makes therapy comfortable and reduces the side effects of dry throat and nose. Placed at a price of 53,499 INR, Deckmount VT200 incorporates PC- clinical analysis and patient data management software that enables the patient to analyse, download and store therapy data. Furthermore, it comes with integrated humidification and ramp for extra comfort of the patient.