If you think about it, the UK is just an island but still, this island offers so much as compared to other countries. If you are a citizen of the US and thinking of moving to the UK then you have to look at different things which the UK offers like the diversity of people, rich history, travel opportunities, great work and business opportunities and more!

London is the largest city in the UK and its population is so diverse that it makes London the most diverse city in the world. Besides that, living in London offers the best side of both worlds, meaning city and country, whether you are a family person or a bachelor.

Whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, it doesn’t matter because you will have a mixture of both lives. If you want some alone time, want to read some book, or want to plan a romantic evening with your loved one, this is the place to be. The countryside will be the perfect place if you want to meet new people, go to concerts, visit massive football stadiums, enjoy the UK nightlife and much more!

Before you move to the UK, you have to take certain things into consideration. These guidelines will save the time of a person while thinking of moving to the UK

Living in the UK requires a Visa:

In order to move to the UK, a person has to first acquire a visa. Without a Visa, you can’t stay in the UK for more than six months which automatically means you can’t start a business, work a job and you can’t even study for more than six months.

So if you are thinking of moving to the UK then the first thing is a Visa. There are a lot of ways through which a person can apply for a visa, depending on the type of Visa etc.

Language barrier:

If you’re not familiar with British accents, you’re going to be in trouble. The common misconception is that UK and US English sounds the same. But it’s not correct. It’s a whole new world. You have to learn a whole new language and there are 56 different dialects that won’t sound like English.

Understanding a new language will be complicated in the next few weeks but after that, you will get used to that.

A US number is not accepted in the UK:

If you are a US citizen and thinking of moving to the US then you have to also go through the process of changing your number because you can’t keep the US number abroad because American businesses won’t allow the +44 country code. It will be difficult because a lot of friends, clients, and colleagues have that number.

Because of Google you can still use your US number and stay connected with your loved ones. International roaming is expensive. When you move to the US again, then you can have your number and become active.

Driver License:

While moving to the UK, you can still use your US license for one year. Driving in London is the last thing you want to do but still, sometimes, it can be an emergency and you have no other option. It’s very important that you get insurance, not for your car but also for yourself because it’s illegal. Make the insurance for the car through your credit card or rental agency. Because without insurance it is illegal to drive in the UK

Final thoughts:

Moving to another place can always be scary. We’ve told you all the necessary things that you have to remember. Besides these, keep yourself updated with the latest immigration rules and regulations because they keep on changing. Do your research beforehand, so that you don’t have to face any type of discomfort in the end.

Despite all the facilities. You have to look at yourself and ask yourself a question whether the UK or the US is best for me. But people in the U.S. find it fairly easy to settle when they make up their minds. You’ll be walking and talking like a British national in no time. Have fun exploring the incredible sights and cuisine that the UK has to offer.