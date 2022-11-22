Using as many web tools and web services as possible will help you hire less people and do lots of work in less time.

In this article, we reviewed for you 30 web tools and services, including a low code software, WordPress themes and plugins, font identifiers, and much more.

Start.

1. Custom Web Design

Local and international companies, of all sizes, work with Web Design Auckland, a brilliant custom web design company.

This team is focused on delivering great ROI without affecting the quality they deliver to you.

Contact these professional web designers now for a free quote.

2. Cyberlands.io – offensive & defensive security operations company

Cyberlands.io is an API Penetration Testing company supporting clients in their cloud-native journey with mobile, API, Kubernetes, and OpenShift security assessments.

Cyberlands is committed to deliver robust, offensive & defensive cybersecurity expertise from its US-based delivery center as well as directly from the edge of the ongoing cyberwar from its delivery center based in Ukraine.

3. Font identifier

You always wanted to find out the names of all the fonts you like? And it would be even better to get more details about these fonts (free or paid, price, download link, and free and paid font alternatives)?

This is what you can do with WhatFontIs.

The font identifier helps you identify fonts from images, both free and paid, it is free to use, and it will help you with complete information for each identified font.

4. Creative Tim Club

Be part of the Creative Tim Club with the lifetime membership that is just $349.

You will get access to 120+ premium products (frontend and backend), but also to future premium products.

Super deal!

5. Tulsa website design



Jordan Smith is an expert web designer and SEO strategist that build unique and custom websites for people from all over the world.

All the websites created by Jordan Smith get serious amounts of organic traffic and convert with ease, making website owners happy.

6. CollectiveRay

CollectiveRay is one of the most popular blogs that writes about tech.

All the content writers have great experience in all the blog niches and the original founder of the site, David Attard, is editing content by hand.

Whatever reviews and tests you are looking for, you will find them here.

7. Slides With Friends – Live Quizzing for Classrooms and Teams

Tired of working hard on a lesson or presentation just to get tuned out? With these interactive slides you can build events in minutes that will guarantee huge engagement. Collect live responses from your students during class, run a live quiz that will energize every audience, or host a team building event that will have everybody talking. Finally you can get real interaction and real engagement with a fraction of the effort.

8. Embossed Gold And Silver Foil Logo Mockup

When it comes to luxury, embossed gold foil logo is no less than greatness.

What’s the highlight of the mockup is the realistic embossed foil effect and the reflection that makes the logo more apparent and elegant.

The sweet part is the mockup is fully editable. You can change the gold color to silver or any other of your choice. But, gold and silver colors are the best match for the dark textured background.

Just use the smart object feature and quickly and easily create a great presentation. With this PSD mockup, you will certainly going to win over your presentation.

9. RocketHub

If you are an entrepreneur, take a look here.

You will find highly discounted deals that were crafted specifically for entrepreneurs.

10. Ampfluence

Social media channels are easy to grow using the right methods and tactics.

If you lack this knowledge and you want to work with one of the best agencies in the industry, get in touch with Ampfluence.

11. Draftpress

Draftpress is a highly popular name in the WordPress plugins world, creating some of the best plugins.



These plugins will help you:

– Easily manage tracking snippets, conversion pixels, or other scripts required by third party services.

– Add background or wallpaper style advertisements on your site.

– Add popups, banners, flyouts, in-post content, and widget CTAs to your website.

12. Content Snare – The easy way to get information from clients

Tired of chasing clients for information? No one likes going back and forth for weeks asking clients to send info.

Put an end to this problem with Content Snare.

Clients can answer your questions and upload the documents you need in one place, and automatic reminders make sure they complete everything on time.

Use code BF22 for 30% off for 6 months.

13. Email Validation & IP Reputation Check API

Antideo has an API for custom integration to any web form and a plugin for WordPress that can be used even by a non tech user. Along with Email Validation and IP Health Check, Antideo also has phone number validation

14. Technology, Marketing & Design Agencies Directory

If you are looking for top design companies for your WordPress site then look no further than unRFP. unRFP has a large database of design companies from around the world specializing in different areas of design. You can view their portfolio right on unRFP to understand the quality of service

15. Email Digest Templates

Unlayer is a highly powerful and simple to use email builder that will help you supercharge your email campaigns.

Create any kind of email newsletter you need, and send it to your audience in seconds.

Try it once and you will use Unlayer forever.

16. Best Product Reviews Apps Available For Shopify

As an eCommerce platform, Shopify is constantly innovating and expanding its capabilities. This means that there are always new and exciting apps and products available to help businesses grow and succeed. However, with so many options out there, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth your time and money.

Reviews are a key part of any eCommerce business and can make or break your ability to succeed. Shopify product reviews application allows customers to rate and review products they have purchased from your store. These apps are highly customizable and offer extensive features, such as the ability to moderate reviews before they are published, set up automated emails to follow up with customers after their purchase, and more.

If you’re looking for information on Shopify apps, we encourage you to browse our website. We hope you’ll find our reviews helpful in making decisions about which Shopify products are right for your business.

17. Choose A Creative Web Design Agency

The finest website design companies offer a variety of consulting services that can help you create a responsive web design of website with good SEO, conduct market research, create a content strategy, and work with next-level businesses to help you put social media marketing plans into action across numerous platforms. A full-service creative web design agency will be a fantastic resource for your business.

18. Webflow Ecommerce Templates [2022]

Whether you’re just getting started with ecommerce or you’re a seasoned pro, the collection of Webflow ecommerce templates has something for everyone. With dozens of beautiful, responsive designs to choose from, you can easily find the perfect template for your online store. And setting up your store is easy with Webflow’s drag-and-drop interface. Plus, there are tons of built-in eCommerce features, such as inventory management, payments, shipping, and more. Just add your products, configure your settings, and start selling! Plus, eCommerce templates are fully customizable, so you can make them your own. So what are you waiting for? Check out the collection of Webflow eCommerce templates today!

19. Best Portfolio Website Templates For Choosing

Whether you’re an artist, photographer, or creative, building an online portfolio is key to scoring more clients and extending your business. A clean and modern website is important to present your projects with originality, class, and professionalism. But, hiring a developer might be a costly option for you.

Fortunately, you can find several no-code portfolio website templates on 128.digital. These Webflow templates will set your website apart from the mediocre ones. Plus, many portfolio website templates allow you to showcase your work more interactively with animated texts and sections. You can create all of that in a few minutes without any coding knowledge.

20. Shopify Bundle Apps Will Work Perfect For You

There are a lot of great Shopify apps out there that can help you save time and money. But with so many options, it can be tough to know which ones are the best for your business.

To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best Shopify bundle apps for 2022. These apps are all great choices for businesses of all sizes and can help you streamline your operations, boost your sales, and more.

21. Pixpa – Portfolio Websites & Stores for Designers

Pixpa is an all-in-one portfolio website builder for designers and creators to create stunning online portfolio websites with a built-in e-commerce store, blog and client galleries – all in one place. Whether you want to showcase your portfolio, set up your online store, publish a blog or share your work with clients – Pixpa empowers creators to manage their whole web presence from one place, saving time and money.

Black Friday Deal: Get 50% OFF on Pixpa with code BLFPIXPA50

22. Virtual Events Chat

RumbleTalk Chat is an amazing free and open- source chat plugin that allows you to create chat rooms on your website or event pages. No matter what the purpose of your business, whether it’s simply customer service or increased customer engagement – RumbleTalk has a channel just for you!

You can use it for conversations, live polls, moderated Q&A sessions, multimedia file sharing, audio and video call, and more! Get your free chat at RumbleTalk.com or request a demo at [email protected]

Want to upgrade your account? Use code BFRIDAY22P (until the end of November) to get 15% off for upgrades equal to $48 or above.

23. Acowebs

WooCommerce custom fields are a great way to add extra data to your products. You can use them to add extra information or to create unique product options. Custom fields can be used to create product variations, or to add customer input fields to your product pages. WooCommerce custom fields are a powerful tool that can help you create unique and customized products. If you’re running a WooCommerce store, then you know that the default fields offered by WooCommerce product options aren’t always enough. That’s where custom fields come in. Custom fields allow you to add extra data to your products, orders, and customers.

24. Acodez

Acodez is a leading web design company in India that offers professional web design and development, services to their guests across the globe. Their professed and educated advisers will take your ideas and produce an online presence that’s unique, effective, and seductive to your target audience. Acodez offers custom web design results to suit the requirements of their guests. With a platoon of largely good web contrivers and inventors, we can help you make a new website from scrape or redesigning a being one. Acodez has a platoon of largely professed and educated contrivers and inventors who offer affordable web designing services to businesses of all sizes.

25. XStore – Best WordPress WooCommerce Theme for Elementor

XStore is an all-in-one solution for WooCommerce & WordPress.

There are no plugins required and the editing is super simple.



Pick the predesigned shop you want (there are over 120 such designs) and make it yours in just a couple of minutes.

26. SEO Marketing Nerds

Are you looking for a top SEO company? Fantastic! Here at SEO Marketing Nerds, we are all about ensuring that businesses, both large and small, can rapidly climb to the top of the search engines. If you know that you need SEO marketing services, the extensive team here at SEO Marketing Nerds is standing by to help you out.

27. NextJs Themes

Here you will get everything you need to create your very own admin dashboards.

All the elements were designed by the professional WrapPixel team which is one of the best in the industry.

Take a look.

28. Qwery – Multi-Purpose Business WordPress & WooCommerce Theme

Qwery is one of the most outstanding WP templates with a clean design. Its versatile layout works for business and corporate websites of all topics or niches. Whatever your coding experience, with Qwery, you can start like a pro. The theme makes it easy to create a dream website without anyone’s help. Right out of the box, it works for multiple businesses, including restaurants, finance firms, and more.

Qwery is amazingly compatible with all the best plugins, addons, and features that can level up the functionality of your site big time. Sure, it has the best-inbuilt SEO features that let your content shine at the top of the SERP results. Also, you can translate your website into any language you want without worrying about language barriers. If you want to see higher interest in your products or services, give people the feeling that they control your page. Let them leave a comment, manage a shopping cart, or pay with cryptocurrency. When it comes to portfolio designs, there are plenty. Check the collection and pick the one that works for you to showcase your current and complete projects.

29. FC United | Football, Soccer & Sports WordPress Theme + RTL

FC United has an attractive, beautiful, and fully functional homepage design that works well for any sports website. Initially, it is tailored for football and soccer clubs, but not only that. You will find several pre-built demos for various occasions. So, even if you are a part of Esports, FC United is still your best ally. With this theme, you can smoothly create your website. And all without a headache of coding.

FC United serves all sports topics, whether cricket, rugby, soccer, tennis, games, or any other sport. Its clean and elegantly designed design gives your site a professional look. Crafted with Elementor, it will allow you to minify website-building steps. No matter what you want to change, do it in a breeze, and don’t go around coding issues. Equipped with the WooCommerce plugin, the theme lets you launch a healthy sports store within minutes. You get everything ready to serve you, even if you have never sold a thing yet. Manage your homepage sliders to add testimonials or best-selling items there. Explore the power of the SportsPress plugin to see how far you can get with your sports website functionality.

30. Anesta – Intranet, Extranet, Community and BuddyPress WordPress Theme

When starting an intranet resource, the right WP template is a must. Among premium WordPress themes available, Anesta stands out for its clean and modern design. Also, it features a fully responsive layout and powerful intranet capabilities. Thus, you can run polls, quizzes, calendars, and that. You get a color scheme editor that doesn’t limit your choices. And the best part is that it is designed to work with bbPress and BuddyPress plugins.

The theme supports Elementor for crafting pages. So, there is no coding headache but an enjoyable drag-n-drop experience. Next, you will have several beautiful demos that are easy to import with one click. A powerful admin interface, event management, and tons of custom fonts are only a few of the advantages you get with Anesta. Besides, the template is GDPR compliant. If you want to get your business worldwide, the WPML plugin will help make it readable for everyone. What’s more, Anesta supports the LearnDash LMS plugin for educational projects. And you know what, that is not the last thing Anesta supports. Take the time to learn more.

Conclusions

And don’t forget to check TeamDesk’s no-code solution and these 10 website builders for 2023.