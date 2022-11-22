Video content is very critical for marketing, educational, and business purposes. Videos drive engagement and boost SEO, conversion rate and return on your investment. However, they are not easy to make for everyone.

For a start, you may not have the right resources and equipment, and the cost can be way out of your budget. That is where video animation comes in. Free animation makers remove all these roadblocks and let you create stunning and attention-grabbing videos.

So, which should you use? In this post, we will compare two wonderful online animation software Doratoon and Animaker, exploring their features, ease of use, and other important details.

What is Doratoon?

Doratoon is an easy-to-use free animation software online tool for creating compelling and engaging videos and animation videos. The tool was launched in 2015 and over the years, it has grown to have over 20 million users across over 160 countries and regions in the world.

The software tool is used by different industries, including Marketing, Human Resources, Financials, Education, and Information Technology, among others. It features an independently developed Artificial Intelligent Drawing and Dubbing to make for the seamless creation of complex video content.

It also comes with advanced features, such as Repeat Video Editing Mode, PPT to Video Conversion, Text-to speech and more. Doratoon breaks the limitations associated with traditional video productions, giving users the freedom to explore and create mind-blowing videos and animation.

How to Use Doratoon

Doratoon lets you create impactful and productive videos to communicate your unique ideas and engage your audience. It takes five simple steps to create an animated video on the platform. Here are the simple steps:

Step 1: Sign up for a free account at the Doratoon official website.

Step 2: Select a professionally designed video template from a library of over 1000 ready-made templates available on the platform.

Step 3: Edit the selected template with a user-friendly interface and a large collection of assets library, including background animations, props, characters, images, and more.

Step 4: Add sound effects, voiceovers, and music tracks to make your animated videos more effective and engaging.

Step 5: Export and download your video in an ultra-definition format. You can go ahead to share it on your numerous channels.

What is Animaker?

Animaker is a powerful, feature-packed free animation software tool with exceptional features. It is a character-building with over 15 facial features and more than 10 accessory picks. You can use all these to create millions of character combinations without any experience.

It also offers hundreds of animation templates you can explore to make your animation videos. Animaker is undoubtedly a top tool used by over 15 million users globally.

The platform has witnessed over ten million video creations with its digital assets. As mentioned, it is a free tool and you can get started with it right away.

Doratoon vs. Animaker: A Comprehensive Comparison

So, what is the difference between these two? Which of them is considered the best animated video maker in the market? Can you use both software tools to make animation free videos? You will find the answers in this part.

1. Pre-animated Templates

Both Doratoon and Animaker have an extensive library of pre-animated templates users can explore to create their videos. However, the difference is in the size.

Doratoon has over one thousand templates in its library covering different industries, including business, education, marketing & sales, medical & health, HR & training, social media, popular science, resume video, whiteboard video, lifestyle, and more. Each is exquisitely beautiful.

Animaker, on the other hand, has only a few hundred pre-animated templates professionally made to give users the creative spark required to make your video.

2. Pre-animated Characters

Unless you are creating your animated character from scratch, you need a free animation software tool offering a large collection of pre-animated characters you can explore.

Animaker offers a limited collection of characters with facial features. According to the platform, it has over 15 facial features, ten accessory picks, and over 20 in-built facial expressions users can use to create several character combinations.

Doratoon takes it a notch higher with over one thousand animated characters and over 8,000 facial expressions and actions. With this, you can create billions of animated character combinations to make video animation online.

3. Auto Lip-Sync and Text-to-Speech

Both Doratoon and Animaker offer the auto lip-sync feature, which allows users to use human-like voices for their videos. Animaker has a collection of over 50 voice characters and 25 languages. Doratoon, on the other hand, has over a hundred voice characters covering different ethnicity, gender, age, and race.

Doratoon also supports over 50 languages, which means you can find the perfect language your audience connects with. The voice characters on both platforms feature breath effects, emphasis, whispers, and breaks.

With this, you do not have to worry about recording voiceover and syncing it with your characters’ lips. The software tools convert your text to human-like voices and also sync the text with the voice to enable users to follow, read and listen to your message.

4. Advanced Animation Effects

Doratoon and Animaker both feature advanced animations, which let you make complex animations without any experience. With this feature, you can add special effects to your characters and use design properties with endless animation possibilities.

Most of these features are intuitive, and all you have to do is drag and drop the elements. The software does the job, but you only need to concern yourself with being as creative as you want when using the tools.

Doratoon vs. Animaker: Which is the Best?

Looking at the features of both software tools, Doratoon has a more competitive edge over Animaker. While both have an extensive library of pre-animated templates and characters, Doratoon has more options users can explore.

However, you can find everything you need to make animation free videos from the comfort of your home. Nevertheless, if you are looking for a tool with more extensive digital assets, we recommend the Doratoon software tool for your video animation making.