Basic life support (BLS) courses are essential for medical providers to take in order to help save lives. Training in BLS for healthcare providers centers on a variety of important topics, and we have gathered six of the main areas below that these classes focus on.

Keep reading to learn about the information covered in a standard BLS course.

1. Assessing a Patient for Breathing Issues and Cardiac Arrest

You will spend time learning about patient assessments, which means you’ll learn all about the signs of cardiac arrest and breathing difficulties. Once you know the signals to watch out for, you’ll need to learn the appropriate questions to ask patients in these situations to find out their symptoms and whether they are feeling inadequate.

2. Performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for Children and Adults

CPR is all about learning how to perform chest compressions on a person whose heart ceased pumping. There are variations in the type of chest compressions and steps you’ll need to follow when administering CPR to children, infants, and adults.

You will also learn how to check the victim’s breathing status and how to use the right amount of pressure during chest compressions.

3. Performing Single Rescuer CPR and Team-Based CPR

During a BLS course, the instructor will describe the differences between a single rescuer CPR procedure and a team-based CPR procedure where two people work together to save the victim’s life.

When alone, a single rescuer will need to perform both chest compressions and rescue breaths. The two-rescuer team can have one person conducting the chest compressions and the other providing rescue breaths.

4. Operating an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED)

If a patient has suffered cardiac arrest and CPR has not brought the victim out of an unconscious state, then a healthcare provider will need to use an automatic external defibrillator or AED.

You will learn that you should only use an AED device after five CPR repetitions have not brought the patient out of the unconscious state. During this part of the BLS course, you will find out how to help patients recover their heartbeats. The instructor will discuss ways to help a patient remain stable until the ambulance arrives.

5. Providing Choking Relief and Airway Management

During this part of a BLS course, you will learn how to help someone who has a blockage in the airway and is having difficulty breathing. You will find out how to help someone who is choking with the Heimlich Maneuver.

You will also find out how to spot a blockage and clear out constricted airways.

6. Conducting Advanced First Aid

You will also gain some knowledge about providing advanced first aid treatment for all sorts of emergencies, such as:

Head and neck trauma

Hypothermia

Wounds

Injuries to the bones, joints, and spine

Severe allergic reactions

Before You Go

After reading this guide, you should be prepared to attend a BLS course, knowing what will be covered during the class. As a healthcare provider, you can make a real difference and save lives with the knowledge you’ll gain.