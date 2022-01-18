Sore throats are a fairly common ailment and can be caused by a variety of illnesses. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, most sore throats are caused by a virus, such as the flu or a common cold. While the best thing to do for a virus is rest and let your immune system fight it off, a sore throat can last for as long as a week or ten days. While you’re waiting to feel better, you can use several home remedies to soothe your throat pain.

Try some of these approaches to relieve the pain and swelling associated with a sore throat.

1. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is known for promoting relaxation. It’s also good for soothing a sore throat and relieving other symptoms associated with a common cold. Inhaling chamomile steam may also provide the same benefits. Studies also show that chamomile tea can help stimulate the immune system and fight off the virus that is causing the sore throat.

2. Honey

Whether on its own or in tea, honey can help soothe throat irritation and calm coughing. Try eating a tablespoon of honey first thing in the morning. Raw and local honey is best.

3. Other Hot Liquids

Any hot liquid can help soothe a sore throat. In addition to tea, try sipping on broth, warm apple cider, or warm water with lemon and honey mixed in. Try to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day and stay well hydrated. When you’re dehydrated, the throat is less lubricated, and swelling and inflammation will become worse.

4. Salt Water

Gargling with salt water has been shown to soothe throat pain. Mix one teaspoon of salt with eight ounces of warm water and stir until the salt dissolves. You can also use an over-the-counter solution as a salt water rinse. Gargle for several seconds and then spit the water out. This can be repeated several times a day as needed.

5. Turmeric

A traditional Indian spice, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce the swelling associated with a sore throat. You can add half a teaspoon of turmeric to your salt water gargle or try making a turmeric beverage known as golden milk. Add one teaspoon of turmeric with some cinnamon and black pepper to one cup of milk and heat thoroughly. If you prefer not to eat dairy, plant-based kinds of milk such as oak milk or coconut milk also work well. The black pepper helps the body absorb curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric.

6. Echinacea and Sage

One study found that a throat spray made with echinacea and sage was just as effective as an over-the-counter chlorhexidine spray for soothing a sore throat. Participants used a solution made with water, alcohol, echinacea extract, and sage tincture. The spray was used every 2 hours, up to 10 times per day, for five days.

7. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil may also help soothe a sore throat. Peppermint contains menthol, which provides a cooling sensation and may help soothe throat irritation. Peppermint also has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help speed healing. Essential oils should be inhaled or applied to the skin, not ingested. Add several drops of peppermint oil to a diffuser or mix with a carrier oil and apply to the outside of the throat.

8. Steam Showers

Breathing in the steam from a hot shower can help ease a sore throat and reduce swelling. You can get the same effect by running the hot water in the sink or filling a bowl with hot water. Drape a towel over your head and lean into the steam for several minutes. You can also add a few drops of peppermint oil to the water. Repeat throughout the day as needed to soothe throat pain. You can also run a cool-mist humidifier at night to increase the amount of moisture in the air.

9. Fenugreek

An herb that has long been used in traditional medicine, fenugreek is thought to be a natural remedy for sore throats. Fenugreek can be used in many forms: you can eat the seeds, use it as a topical oil, or drink fenugreek tea.

10. Cayenne Pepper

Capsaicin, a natural compound found in many hot peppers, is known for its pain-relieving properties. Capsaicin helps block pain signals to the brain. Try mixing cayenne with warm water and honey to soothe a sore throat. Cayenne pepper is very hot, so start with just a small amount. An initial burning sensation is normal, but the pain usually subsides after the first use.

Additionally, a small percentage of sore throats are caused by a bacterial infection, such as strep throat. See a doctor if you have a severe sore throat, a sore throat accompanied by a fever, or swollen tonsils. No matter what is causing your sore throat, always try to get lots of rest and drink lots of fluids.