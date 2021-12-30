Video games are not only a source of entertainment but can also be educational. Many games help children learn new things and develop their skills. Some games can also help in improving hand-eye coordination, problem-solving skills, and strategic thinking.

Here are the ten best online games for kids that can help improve their skills:

Roblox

Roblox is a massively multiplayer online game creation platform that allows players to create their games and play them with friends or other players worldwide. The games that players make can be simple or incredibly complex, with various genres available to choose. Roblox is free to play, but premium features can be unlocked for a monthly fee.

2-Minecraft

Minecraft is a trendy free, sandbox-style adventure game. Players can choose to be creative in building anything they want or play the game by gathering resources, exploring caves, fighting mobs, and making things with their imagination! You can play Minecraft online by yourself or play it with friends! It’s enjoyable, creative, and safe. You can also download it for free on a computer or buy the game in stores.

3-League of Legends (LOL)

League of Legends is one of the oldest games, but it’s still one of the favorite games one could play and enjoy because of their mode scene, animation, and different graphics, and every level is something different. In this game, people work as a team, and they need to destroy some core building protected by the enemy’s team structures; players control some characters known as Championship, and they need to choose for every match, the match lasts for 20 to 50 min on average.

4-Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2+ is an online multiplayer first-person shooter video game and the sequel to 1999’s Team Fortress Classic. It was developed by Valve Corporation, which also developed Half-Life, another enjoyable online shooter! In Team Fortress 2, players join either the RED or BLU team and then choose from various character classes that have their unique abilities – each type is different from the other, and it’s up to you which one you want to play. There are nine classes: Scout, Soldier, Pyro, Demoman, Heavy Weapons Guy, Engineer, Medic, Sniper, and Spy.

5-Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is first-person action combat for PC. You can use swords, axes, and many weapons in this game. You can play this game online with your friends. In Chivalry, players engage in melee combat and use various weapons, including a sword, axe, spear, mace, dagger, and even longbows. The objective of each player is to kill the enemy team members and score points through the tactical execution of AI enemies.

6- Grand Theft Auto 3 & 4 (GTA 3 &4)

Grand Theft Auto has been around for quite some time now, and its third installment is no exception! You can join friends or strangers on crime-filled storyline adventures! This is only available on PC, though… But if you have a computer, it’s worth playing!

7- Halo

Halo is a prevalent and well-known science fiction first-person shooter for Xbox consoles. It pits allies against aliens in various game modes and allows players to use a variety of weapons and vehicles to defeat the enemy. Players can also battle friends in online multiplayer matches!

8-Diablo III

Diablo III is a viral dark fantasy action role-playing game first released in 2012. In Diablo III, players choose one of seven character classes – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Witch Doctor, and Wizard – to do battle with the evil forces of Hell. The game can be played online with friends or other players worldwide!

9-Borderlands

Borderlands is an open-world action role-playing first-person shooter game first released in 2009. Players choose from one of four different character classes and team up with friends to battle against the evil forces of the planet Pandora. The game is full of action, humor, and violence and can be played online with or without friends!

10-World of Warcraft (WoW)

World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game first released in 2004. In World of Warcraft, players create a character and then set off on a journey to save the world from destruction. Along the way, they can team up with other players to take on challenging quests and powerful enemies! WoW is free to play for the first twenty levels but requires a monthly subscription fee after that to continue playing.

Conclusion: It’s pretty apparent to anyone who has ever played a video game that they can be very entertaining and time-consuming. However, playing them is not just a solo activity – many video games can be enjoyed with friends online.