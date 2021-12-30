Your DNA contains the whole information about who you are and from where you are. It can tell everything about your existence. Apart from predicting ancestry, DNA can even predict the diseases that you might fetch in the course of your life. Some DNA tests are prolonged and detailed while some tests are easy to carry out like the use of a home DNA test kit which tests using blood samples usually require a prescription, but such kits ask users to simply spit in a tube or swab the inside of their cheek, and almost details down all the information one might need to know. Some common genetic diseases that can occur and be tested by using a home-based DNA test are as below.

Age-Related Muscular Degeneration (AMD)

Old age brings up several bodily problems, but not all issues are situational rather some of the aged-related issues are even genetic. AMD includes loss of vision mostly occurring after the age of 60. In AMD, the visual muscles that transmit the message to the brain deteriorate causing the central visual loss-making activities like reading and driving difficult.

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is considered a psychological issue that is marked by extreme mood swings. This disorder is also known as manic-depressive disorder, as the patient moves between to and fro manic and depressive episodes lasting for weeks. Bipolar disorder has a strong genetic component, though the SNPs that researchers have identified so far account for only a fraction of cases. Tests look for a protein marker encoded by the ANK3 gene, which is involved in nerve cell structure and function. Those with a mutation on a gene called Fat, located on chromosome 4, appear to be at twice the risk of developing bipolar as the average person.

Obesity

Obesity is one of the leading problems all over the world. Though eating habits account much for the cause of obesity, studies have shown that genetic factors also play a role that results in obesity. It has been studied that variations in a gene called the FTO gene account for almost 7 pounds of weight difference. However, scientists are still researching on finding out the exact number of genes that are involved in obesity.

Psoriasis

This disease is characterized by red scaly lesions on any part of the body causing severe itching and soreness. It is considered to be an auto-immune condition that is the consequence of mutation in a gene called HLA-C. Studies show that apart from these two genes, seven other unidentified mutated genes are also the cause of psoriasis.

Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s is often taken as a mental illness that often occurs in old age. It is a neurological disorder caused by a loss of dopamine-producing brain cells, Parkinson’s disease is marked by trembling in the limbs, jaw, and face; stiffness in the limbs and trunk; and or slowed movement and impaired balance and coordination. Mutations in a gene known as LRRK2 have been linked to a much higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. A recent study states that a person who inherits one mutation in the G2019S gene, from either parent has a 28 percent higher chance of developing Parkinson’s.

Breast and Ovarian Cancer

The cases of cancer have been aggravated over some time. Among several other cancers, breast and ovarian cancer are now much prevalent in women. The studies have shown that these forms of cancer have a genetic factor involved in them. 5 to 10 percent of this cancer is due to three genetic mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.