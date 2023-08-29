After undergoing surgery, it is common to experience swelling around the affected area. Swelling is the body’s natural response to injury and surgery. It is a result of increased blood flow and fluid accumulation.

While some swelling is normal, excessive swelling can be uncomfortable and delay healing. Fortunately, some dietary strategies can help reduce swelling after surgery.

Why Does Swelling Occurs After Surgery?

Swelling is a typical response of the body to surgery. It occurs as a result of the body’s natural inflammatory response. During surgery, the body undergoes tissue trauma and damage, which triggers the immune system to release various chemicals and immune cells to the injury site.

One of these chemicals is histamine, which causes the blood vessels in the affected area to dilate or widen. This allows more blood to flow to the site, bringing in immune cells and nutrients needed for healing. As a result of this increased blood flow, fluid can leak out of the blood vessels and into the surrounding tissues, causing swelling.

Other than histamine, chemicals released by the immune system include cytokines and prostaglandins that contribute to inflammation and swelling after surgery. This response is a normal part of the healing process and is generally necessary for proper wound healing and tissue repair.

Dietary Strategies to Reduce Swelling

However, excessive or prolonged swelling can be problematic, as it can impede healing and cause discomfort. Following the dietary strategies outlined can help reduce swelling and promote recovery after surgery:

Drink Plenty of Water

Staying hydrated is crucial for reducing swelling after surgery. Drinking enough water helps in flushing the toxins and excess bodily fluids out. It also helps keep the body’s tissues hydrated, reducing inflammation and promoting healing. Drink a minimum of 8-10 glasses of water daily. Also, avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate the body.

Eat Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Certain foods are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. You can reduce swelling after surgery by consuming these foods in your diet. Some examples of anti-inflammatory, i.e., foods that reduce inflammation, include:

Fruits and Vegetables

Colorful fruits and vegetables, such as berries, leafy greens, and bell peppers, are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Whole Grains

Whole grains, such as quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat bread, are high in fiber and can help reduce inflammation.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Foods that have high omega-3 fatty acids, such as tuna, salmon, and flaxseed, show anti-inflammatory effects.

Herbs and Spices

Herbs and spices like turmeric, ginger, and garlic have natural anti-inflammatory properties.

Avoid Salt and Processed Foods

Salt and processed foods can cause the body to retain water, leading to increased swelling. Limiting your intake of salty and processed foods, such as fast food, canned soups, and snack foods, is essential. Instead, choose fresh, whole foods and season them with herbs and spices instead of salt.

Consider Supplements

Certain supplements may also help reduce swelling after surgery. For example, bromelain, a natural enzyme found in pineapples, has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. Best turmeric supplement and ginger supplements may also help reduce inflammation. However, speaking with your doctor before taking any supplements is crucial, as they may interact with your other medications.

Eat Foods Rich in Protein

Eating protein-rich foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, and legumes can help promote healing and reduce swelling after surgery. Protein can help reduce inflammation. Aim to include protein with every meal, and consider adding a protein supplement to your diet if needed.

Avoid Sugar and Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates and sugar, such as white bread, pasta, and pastries, can increase inflammation and swelling. These foods can also cause spikes in blood sugar, leading to various health problems. Instead, eat complex carbohydrates, such as fruits, whole grains, and vegetables, which can provide sustained energy and help reduce inflammation.

Follow Your Doctor’s Recommendations

While diet can play an essential role in reducing swelling after surgery, it is important to follow your doctor’s recommendations and guidelines for post-operative care. Your doctor may recommend specific dietary modifications based on your needs and health status. It is essential to follow these guidelines to ensure optimal healing and recovery. Also, discuss any concerns or questions with your doctor or a registered dietitian.

Final Words!

In short, following certain dietary habits can readily reduce swelling in your body. So, if you experience swelling after surgery, follow these practices.