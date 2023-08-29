YouTube, the go-to platform for devouring music videos, is a global stage for artists. Their latest hits draw hordes of fans, generating billions of views. But here’s the kicker – YouTube mandates a constant data connection or Wi-Fi. What if you want to groove to your favorite music videos offline on your iTunes, iPhone, Android, or other portable devices? This is where the magic of YouTube to MP3 conversion comes into play. Today, we will outline how to seamlessly download music from YouTube on your trusty Mac or PC, ensuring you can enjoy those tunes on your preferred gadgets.

How To Download Youtube to mp3 On Your Mac/ Windows PC

PPTube Video Downloader offers the capability to effortlessly fetch high-definition videos from various sources, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Vimeo, and even adult websites. Moreover, this versatile tool converts these videos into over 20 output formats, such as MP4, MP3, MOV, and AAC. With PPTube Video Downloader, you can download high-definition videos ranging from 720p to 8K.

Features:

Can download videos without watermarks.

No ads to disrupt your downloads.

Offers 100% security guarantee.

Built-in browser helps search and download youtube videos.

Batch download allowed.

Steps To Download YouTube mp3 With PPTube Video Downloader

There are two methods for downloading YouTube music, ensuring your entertainment never stops. Follow these simple steps:

Method 1: Downloading Individual YouTube Music

If you’re interested in downloading a single video, follow these steps:

Step 1: Copy the YouTube URL

Go to YouTube and copy the video URL you wish to download.

Step 2: Choose Output Format and Quality

Click “Download and Convert to” and select your preferred output format. Adjust audio settings as needed.

Step 3: Use PPTube Video Downloader

Launch the PPTube Video Downloader, click “Paste URL,” and the download process will commence.

Step 4: Access Your Download

Check the “Downloaded” section within the program – your YouTube music is now safely stored on your computer.

Method 2: Downloading Multiple YouTube Music

For downloading multiple videos, follow these steps:

Step 1: Choose “Multiple URLs”

From the menu, select the “Multiple URLs” option.

Step 2: Paste The URLs

Paste the URLs of multiple YouTube files into the designated black box.

Step 3: Start Downloading

Click the “Download” button, and all the selected files will be downloaded in seconds.

Pros:

Operates with 10x download speed.

Private mode saves youtube to mp3 in a password-protected folder.

Supports bulk download of youtube to mp3.

Can download from 10000+ sites.

Cons:

Trial version supports 3 downloads and 1 playlist.

How To Download Youtube to mp3 With An Online YouTube Converter

If you prefer not to use any software to download audio from YouTube to your computer and don’t require high-quality music, online downloading tools can be convenient. There are several websites dedicated to online YouTube music downloads, but we have shortlisted the two best online solutions:

Mp3Juices.guru

MP3Juices is a popular online tool for converting and downloading YouTube videos to formats like MP3 and MP4. It offers the convenience of downloading your favorite YouTube music and videos for offline listening and viewing on various devices, including Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones.

Steps to download youtube to mp3

Step 1: Paste the YouTube Video URL

Copy the YouTube video URL and paste it into the provided search box.

Step 2: Initiate the Conversion Process

Click the Convert button to begin the conversion process.

Step 3: Select the Desired Format and Download

Choose the format you prefer, and then tap on the Download button to save the file to your device.

Pros:

Extremely easy to use.

It doesn’t have any registration requirements.

There are no upper limits on the number of downloads.

Cons:

Reliant on system resources, which might slow down your device.

Most songs don’t have ID tags.

So many ads.

YTMP3 Youtube To Mp3 Converter

YTMP3.co.com is a free, versatile audio and video downloader capable of converting content from various social media platforms such as YouTube. Even when dealing with large video files or sluggish download speeds, YTMP3 shines, supporting lengthy video and music downloads.

Steps to download youtube to mp3

Step 1: Copy the YouTube Music Link

Begin by copying the link of the YouTube music video you want to download or convert.

Step 2: Paste the Link and Convert

Navigate to Ytmp3 and locate the input field. Next, paste the YouTube music link you copied into the input field and click the “Convert” button to initiate the conversion process.

Step 3: Choose Audio Format and Download

After the conversion, you’ll be presented with options for audio formats. Select the audio format you prefer from the available choices. Click the “Download” button to start downloading the converted audio file.

Step 4: Save the Audio File

Wait for the download to finish. Once downloaded, save the audio file to your desktop or mobile device according to your preference.

Pros:

Super acceleration converter delivers swift and efficient content conversion.

It eliminates the hassle of registration and software installation.

Ensuring a hassle-free experience devoid of annoying advertisements.

Users can select the audio file’s quality before initiating the conversion process.

Cons:

Often redirects users to suspicious websites.

You can only access this web-based tool if your internet is working properly.

How To Download Youtube to mp3 On Android

iTubeGo YouTube Downloader for Android is a cost-free application that empowers users to download mp3 effortlessly, HD/4K mp4, m4a, and aac files from a vast selection of over 1000 websites such as YouTube. It simplifies acquiring videos and music directly from the internet, making it convenient for Android device users.

Steps to download youtube to mp3

Step 1: Get iTubeGo for Android

Visit the official iTubeGo website to download the free Android version. Make sure to choose the Android version compatible with your device.

Step 2: Access YouTube Music

Open iTubeGo and use the built-in browser or access the “Online” tab. Go to YouTube and adjust download preferences in the “Downloading” tab.

Step 3: Start Audio Download

Select the file you want to download and click the adjacent “Download” button. The file will be queued for download in the “Downloading” tab. iTubeGo will analyze the URL before starting the download. You can track the progress with the blue progress bar.

Step 4: Access Your Downloaded Audio

Go to the “Downloaded” tab in iTubeGo when the download is finished. Click the “Folder” button to access your collection of saved YouTube mp3. Now, you can play your downloaded files using your default video player or convert them to various compatible formats.

Pros:

You can convert your file to multiple other formats.

Searching becomes accessible with its built-in browser.

The interface is very user-friendly.

You can download both audio and video in numerous forms.

Cons:

A free trial only delivers part of its range of functions.

It doesn’t have a browser extension.

How To Download Youtube to mp3 On iPhone and iPad

FoxFM allows users to download files from cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive alongside online platforms like YouTube. It provides a convenient platform to view and manage these files, including the ability to extract archive files or compress files into an archive format. You can play your media files in the background and convert videos into audio or create custom ringtones.

Steps to download youtube to mp3

Step 1: Download FoxFM to iPhone or iPad

Download FoxFM to your device and navigate to the application’s main interface to browse for videos. Next, click on the three-dash icon, select “Browser,” and enter the website keyword in the horizontal bar to search for the YouTube file you wish to download. FoxFM defaults to Google search mode, displaying various results to choose from.

Step 2: Select and Download YouTube Mp3

Click on the YouTube file you want to download on your iPhone. Here, you’ll have the option to choose the desired audio quality. Finally, press “Download” or click “Download as” to set storage options in the File Manager.

Step 3: Choose Download Settings

Click “Select folder” to designate where the file will be saved, or click “Download here” to initiate the YouTube music download. The download progress will be visible in the Download List, and you will receive a notification when it’s complete.

Step 4: Accessing Downloaded YouTube Mp3

Downloaded audio files on your iPhone via FoxFM will be stored in the Download List interface. By clicking the letter’ i,’ you can access additional information about the file, including its name, format, original download URL, and size.

Pros:

Files can be protected using Passcode.

Files can be imported from and exported to CamRol.

Users can share files with other apps.

It supports social media sharing.

Cons:

You must avail yourself of the premium plan to access all its features.

Ads pop up now and then.

Conclusion

The youtube to mp3 online converters and apps might not be as secure as desktop converters, potentially putting your device and data at risk. For a safe and seamless downloading experience, opting for a desktop youtube music downloader such as PPTube YouTube Downloader is a wiser choice. It provides enhanced security and unlocks a broader range of features and capabilities. So, if music is the heartbeat of your life, bank on the different youtube to mp3 downloaders to take ownership of your music anytime, anywhere!