While most guys go for short haircuts for men because of the ease of maintenance, they also practically make them look smart and stand out. Today there are so many short hairstyle choices, but not just any short hairstyle would look good on you.

However, you have to try some to choose one that suits you best because that is the only way you would know. We have compiled some short haircuts for men to help you decide on which one would look good on you.

Short Curly Hair with a Hard Part

It is a suitable style for you if your hair is naturally curly.

Side Part With Fading Sides

This haircut is one of the old-school short haircuts for men. The hair on top should be more inches longer than the sides. Ask your barber to give you some fading cut on the sides, and wear your cut with a similar attitude.

Flat Top

Your hairdresser gives the top a flat cut and shaves the sides off your head bald. It is a look worn by most modern guys.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKofq0JhmhZ/

Short Pointy Hair with Fading Sides

The skin-fade cut on the sides leaves your haircut looking clean and versatile. You can use a comb to style the spiky top to your desired style.

Short High and Tight

If you are looking for effortless short haircuts for men to maintain, then the short high and tight will work best for you. It will increase your confidence because it is neat and low-maintenance.

Short Hair with Uneven Crop

This haircut is not choosy when it comes to hair type. You can style your cropped top in many ways. The hairdresser creates a high skin fade to achieve a seamless fading transition. If you want the crop to look messy, add a volumizing powder. To keep your polished look in place all day, apply an oil-based pomade.

Short, Clean Cut

If you are over 50 years, you could confidently wear this haircut. It has an excellent blended fading on the side. Your barber will give you the cut using the right tools. The hairstyle is not choosy depending on the type of hair, and you are required to apply the right hair products to keep it in place.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHYWD8CgnVD/

Mid-Skin Fade

This hairstyle is not age selective. The mid-skin fade has a short textured top that will look good if styled forward. The low and mid fades give fair and visible graduation of the fade. The hairstyle is low maintenance, and you don’t have to keep adjusting it daily.

Mid-Bald Fade with a Line Up

According to MensHaircuts, the fade on this hairstyle looks good because it blends well from top to bottom. Although you do not need any products to maintain the hairstyle, the barber advises you to use an alcohol-free gel to give the top a spiked look. It suits well for those with oval heads and gives the man a mature look. It is not picky with hair types.

Short Disconnected Undercut

If you want to get fine and edgy short haircuts for men, the short disconnected undercut will suit you best. However, for this hairstyle to work on you, you need to have straight and fuller hair. Style it using gel for a shiny look.

Short Back and Sides

This is an old hairstyle, which is characterized by a mid-fade. It is simple to achieve and maintain. It would suit you best if you have short thick dark hair because if your hair is light-colored, the transition will not be brought out clearly.

Short and Slicked Back

This is among the highly preferred short haircuts for men because it takes a very short time to style and will give you a look you can show up with in formal events. The barber will trim your top and give your sides a modern fade. The cut should go well with the shape of your head and face well.

Mohawk

Mohawk will look good on men with short curly hair. Your hair should also be black. The barber will give you a shaved line on the fading sides.

Short Blowout and Tapered Sides

This hairstyle suits well men with dark blonde hair. Most people prefer it since it’s a fresh-looking hairstyle. Give your hairstyle an extra volume by applying texturizing products.