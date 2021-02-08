To most people, teaching is a vocation and a calling. This is something that most people would love to do, but probably do not have the patience of being a teacher. Depending on the kind of subjects that one wants to teach, it may be quite interesting to be a teacher.

Now, is it prestigious to be a teacher in the first place?

Would you want to be a Math teacher, so you can help students be better at numbers? One of the questions that many people ask is whether it is a prestigious thing to be a math teacher. We shall discuss that in this article.

Here are reasons being a teacher of Math is a prestigious position:

1. Security

Unlike most jobs, being a Math teacher is prestigious in that one has job security. As we all know, Mathematics is a core subject in most countries and therefore such a subject teacher is regarded with respect and care. Most schools are needed to provide their learners with Math skills such as algebra and calculus, statistics, and so on. It is also a well-known fact that Math and science teachers are in great demand in most countries. Therefore, being a math teacher means one is in a prestigious career that can provide them job security.

2. Money Matters

The issue of teachers’ salaries could be controversial. However, being a teacher of Math and Science means one will be paid much more than the other kinds of teachers. Other financial benefits come with being a Math teacher. There are issues such as specialized loan facilities for Math teachers, grants, and other good perks that are offered by governments and employers.

3. You have the potential to transform lives

Whether you are teaching Math or any other subject, you have the potential to transform lives. Think about the number of careers that require one to have passed in Math. Math teachers, therefore, play an important role in shaping the world. Think about careers in statistics, Geography, Aeronautics, and such other Math-related careers. It is the Math teachers who begin the first steps of molding these professionals. As such, we can comfortably assert that teaching Math is prestigious.

4. It is fulfilling and satisfying to be a Math teacher

We can also say that teaching Math gives the teacher a chance to positively impact the lives of young people. As such, a Math teacher will get satisfaction and fulfillment in getting to know that their students understand the subject and do well in their exams.

5. Teaching Math gives you the prestige of changing the technologies of the world

Math offers you a chance to introduce the students to new concepts and technologies that can change the world in the 21st century. Your students can collaborate with others in the world and come up with new transformative Math concepts that are useful to the modern world. The fact that Math and Science are two intertwined and transforming subjects means that the Math teacher is central to modern Science.