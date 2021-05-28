Accidents that involve large trucks can be extremely dangerous, and many trucking accidents occur for more reasons than just the weather. You may get caught in a scenario going head-to-head with a huge rig, which can lead to severe injuries or fatalities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, truck-related fatalities are at the highest level in over 30 years. Needless to say, driving a truck is challenging, especially at highway speeds.

Here are the most common trucking accidents that you need to be careful of to ensure truck safety.

Causes of Trucking Accidents

The most common trucking accidents happen due to fatigue, distracted drivers, impaired driving, lack of experience, speed, failure to obey traffic rules, and poor judgment. It is no secret that the faster you are driving, the longer it takes to stop.

This can be even more hazardous when operating an 80-foot-long vehicle that weighs tens of thousands of pounds. Trucks can take longer to come to a complete halt, which makes them even more dangerous on the roads. Even the slightest bit of distraction can lead to a severe loss of life.

Passenger Errors

Truck drivers are not the only people involved in accidents on the road. Drivers of other passenger vehicles can be guilty as well and contribute to various collisions. A truck driver could do everything right and still have someone drive in their blind spot or perform illegal maneuvers.

Many people are also prone to texting while driving, or they are in too much of a hurry and end up cutting off a truck driver. The worst-case scenario is when someone is driving while intoxicated.

Cargo Accidents

Most trucking accidents are unintentional and unpredictable. Moving thousands of pounds of cargo is challenging and perilous if not done carefully.

If a truck’s cargo is not loaded the right way with secured crates or boxes, this can cause a sudden shift in weight distribution. Then no matter how carefully you drive, truckers can still lose control of their rig.

Employer Negligence

Trucking companies should repair, inspect, and maintain their vehicles regularly. However, many employers cut corners and fail to train their drivers correctly.

They also force unrealistic delivery time constraints on drivers, which leads to fatigue and exhaustion that can cause several accidents. A truck accident lawsuit can come into play, and the best attorneys are linked here.

Manufacturing Defects

Besides human error, manufacturer defects play a significant role in trucking accidents. If a vehicle has defective parts while traveling on open highways for long periods, serious accidents can occur. A truck may have old tires, suspension problems, or steering issues that are often ignored.

Faulty brakes are notorious for freeway accidents, causing rear-end collisions when the large truck cannot stop promptly. It can ram into the back of a passenger vehicle, resulting in serious injuries and property damage.

Navigating a Truck Accident Lawsuit

If you have suffered from significant damages caused by trucking accidents, you may need to hire an attorney to seek compensation. After investigating who is at fault, you can get covered for all your medical expenses and loss of income from the pain and suffering you have had to endure.

It takes only a few moments for negligent drivers to change your life, but navigating the legal process is a lengthy process. With a reliable truck accident attorney, you can save a lot of time and money by having the proper counsel to protect your rights.

