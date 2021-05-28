Taking care of ourselves has never felt so important. In a world where stressors are continuously thrown our way left, right, and center, now is the time to finally master our wellbeing. Everyone deserves to live happily and healthily, but making the most of every day with a smile on your face is easier said than done.

To transform tomorrow into a better day, read these six tips on improving your physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

1. Channel your stress through creativity

If you’re one of those people that struggle to hold down a hobby, there’s plenty of arts and crafts activities to try out. Getting creative can work wonders on shifting your mindset to a happier place, so why not turn to a hobby like drawing, painting, or knitting? Tip! – Starting with a paint by numbers kit can teach you the basics of painting first.

2. Look after your body

Treat your body like a temple by fueling yourself with wholesome healthy food and exercising regularly. Make sure your diet provides you with balanced nutrition and plenty of vitamins and minerals from fruit and vegetables. It’s super important you also let off some steam by taking part in some form of physical activity at least 4 times a week. Exercise will boost your mood by releasing endorphins.

3. Learn to relax and meditate

Learning to be present in your day-to-day life will allow you to take on your challenges with a stable mindset. Finding just 10 minutes to meditate and focus on your breathing can help manage your stress levels and bring your blood pressure back to a steady rate. The more calm and composed your body is, the more content your mind will feel.

4. Don’t lock yourself away

We’ve all become a little too comfortable with the COVID-induced hermit lifestyle. We’re still locking ourselves away from physical socializing, so now may be the time to venture outdoors and see friends and family if you feel safe and comfortable doing so. Interacting with your loved ones in person will distract you from any stresses your mind is dwelling over. You cannot put a price on valuable quality time spent with people who make you happy.

5. Set yourself exciting goals

Life can become mundane if we allow it to be. Try and set yourself life goals to focus upon – whether it be fitness goals, a career goal, or simply something you’ve always wanted to achieve in your personal life. Just make sure it’s a realistic target that you can easily achieve if you put your mind to it.

6. Practice some introspection

It’s unfortunately all too easy to brush things under the carpet and ignore deep emotions rising to the surface. This can be hugely detrimental to our mental health because upsetting traumas will keep coming back if we shrug them off. Instead, practice some introspection and consciously sit with your feelings to work on why you may be struggling. It’s also a good idea to speak to someone, whether it be a friend, a family member, or even a professional.