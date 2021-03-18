Computer programming languages are essential in our daily business lives. They aid computers in completing certain commands over and over again. This saves people the need to perform these tasks repeatedly.

What is COBOL’?

It stands for Common Business Oriented Language, is a high-performing computer programming language used for business applications and solving business problems.

Why is it needed in business?

There are many benefits that come with using this programming language in your business. They include;

It’s simple to use

For all the businesses that don’t want to spend a lot of time and resources teaching their staff about complex computer programming languages, it is the way. Since it uses English for its commands and applications, it makes it easy to learn.

You don’t need to have used it before so that you can use it now. This makes business operations that use it to be easier to complete and more effective.

It’s convenient for finances

Most of the financial transactions around the globe depend on this programming language for reliability and accuracy. Banking, insurance, payroll, and pension systems depend on it.

This is because it’s the oldest and most recognizable programming language for businesses and financial institutions making it acceptable to most people.

Even the tiniest bit of fractions matters when it comes to business transactions. It’ll ensure that your calculations have an arithmetic accuracy of up to 31 digits.

It can be easily used with other computer languages

One of the main factors that make the language suitable for the business world is integrating with other technologies effortlessly. You can use it with other computer programming languages such as JavaScript to find solutions for more business problems.

Using other computer programming languages boosts your knowledge around its applications in the web, cloud, or even mobile.

It ensures efficient and fast data delivery

Using tools such as Visual Studio or Eclipse with the programming language can ensure that data delivery from the mainframe to the user is even faster. It also helps its users to handle huge volumes of data within the shortest time possible.

With the language serving as the data delivery engine, you’re guaranteed that your data is secure and private. This is essential for businesses because it shields their computer systems from the possibility of a data breach or cyberattacks.

Maximum reach to your customers

With this language eliminating any complexity in service delivery, your business can reach both computer and mobile phone users better.

This is because it delivers mobile-based services to iPhone users, Android users, Blackberry users, and even Windows Mobile. This means no customer is excluded in service delivery based on the type of mobile or computer system they use.

Conclusion

Since over 70% of the world’s total transactions depend on COBOL, it’s only right for your business to adopt the programming language. With its widely accepted transactions among many customers, your service delivery and business operations are bound to improve.