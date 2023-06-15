Have you ever wondered why some characters have big noses? What does it say about their personality, their role in the story, or their relation to other characters? In this article, we will explore some of the most famous and memorable characters with big noses in literature, film, animation, and comics. We will also look at some of the reasons why big noses are used as a distinctive feature by writers and artists.

Big Noses in Literature

One of the earliest examples of a character with a big nose is **Cyrano de Bergerac**, the protagonist of a 17th-century play by Edmond Rostand. Cyrano is a brilliant poet and swordsman, but he suffers from a lack of confidence because of his enormous nose. He is secretly in love with his cousin Roxane, but he believes she will never love him back because of his appearance. He helps his friend Christian woo Roxane by writing love letters for him, but he never reveals his true feelings.

Another famous literary character with a big nose is **Pinocchio**, the wooden puppet created by Carlo Collodi in his 1883 novel. Pinocchio is a mischievous and naive boy who wants to become a real human. His nose grows longer whenever he tells a lie, which often gets him into trouble. He goes through many adventures and learns valuable lessons before he finally achieves his dream.

Big Noses in Film

Big noses are also common in film characters, especially in comedy and fantasy genres. One of the most iconic examples is **Groucho Marx**, the leader of the Marx Brothers comedy team. Groucho wore a fake nose and glasses as part of his trademark look, along with a cigar and a bushy mustache. He used his witty and sarcastic humor to mock authority figures and social conventions.

Another example is **Shrek**, the ogre from the animated film series by DreamWorks. Shrek has a large green nose that matches his skin color and his swampy habitat. He is initially grumpy and isolated, but he becomes more friendly and heroic as he befriends Donkey, rescues Princess Fiona, and fights against Lord Farquaad.

Big Noses in Animation

Animation is a medium that allows for more creative and exaggerated expressions of characters’ features, including their noses. One of the most popular animated characters with a big nose is **Snoopy**, the dog from the Peanuts comic strip and TV specials. Snoopy has a long black nose that he uses for various purposes, such as sniffing, whistling, kissing, and pretending to be different animals. He also has a rich imagination and often fantasizes about being a pilot, a writer, or a detective.

Another example is **SpongeBob SquarePants**, the sea sponge from the Nickelodeon cartoon series. SpongeBob has a long yellow nose that resembles a flute or a snorkel. He is cheerful and optimistic, but also naive and clumsy. He works as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab restaurant and lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Big Noses in Comics

Comics are another form of art that can use big noses to convey different aspects of characters’ personalities or backgrounds. One of the most famous comic characters with a big nose is **Asterix**, the Gaulish warrior from the French comic series by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Asterix has a round and prominent nose that reflects his courage and cunning. He uses a magic potion that gives him super strength to fight against the Roman invaders.

Another example is **Tintin**, the young reporter from the Belgian comic series by Hergé. Tintin has a small but sharp nose that matches his curiosity and intelligence. He travels around the world with his dog Snowy and solves various mysteries and crimes.

Conclusion

Characters with big noses are not just random or funny details. They can have significant meanings and implications for their stories and their audiences. Big noses can symbolize different traits, such as confidence, insecurity, honesty, dishonesty, humor, seriousness, etc. They can also indicate different origins, cultures, or influences of the characters. Big noses can make characters more memorable, relatable, or unique.