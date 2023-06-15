Marco Antonio Solis is one of the most successful and influential Mexican singers, musicians, composers, and record producers of all time. He has been awarded five Latin Grammy Awards, two Lo Nuestro Awards, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has been inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame. He has also collaborated with artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Olga Tañón, and Ana Bárbara.

But how tall is Marco Antonio Solis? This question has been asked by many fans and curious people who want to know more about the legendary artist. In this article, we will reveal the truth about Marco Antonio Solis’s height and some other interesting facts about his life and career.

Marco Antonio Solis’s Early Life and Career

Marco Antonio Solis was born on December 29, 1959, in Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, Mexico. He began his musical career at the age of six, performing part of Los Hermanitos Solís with his cousin Joel Solís. In 1975, he co-founded Los Bukis, a grupero band that became very popular in Mexico and Latin America. Solis was the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band, as well as the chief songwriter and producer.

Los Bukis had many hits such as “Tu Cárcel”, “Como Fui a Enamorarme de Ti”, “Si No Te Hubieras Ido”, and “A Donde Vayas”. They also recorded songs in English, such as “I Need More of You” and “My Heart Is Losing You”. The band split up in 1995 after nearly two decades of success.

Marco Antonio Solis’s Solo Career

After leaving Los Bukis, Solis pursued a solo career and released his first album, En Pleno Vuelo, in 1996 by Fonovisa Records. The album was a huge success and spawned hits such as “Qué Pena Me Das”, “Recuerdos, Tristeza y Soledad”, and “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”. Solis continued to release albums throughout the years, such as Trozos de Mi Alma (1999), Más de Mi Alma (2001), Tu Amor o Tu Desprecio (2003), Trozos de Mi Alma 2 (2006), No Molestar (2008), En Total Plenitud (2010), Gracias Por Estar Aquí (2013), Por Amor a Morelia Michoacán (2015), Y La Historia Continúa… (2017), and Más de Mis Recuerdos (2018).

Solis has also written and produced songs for other artists such as Marisela, Rocío Dúrcal, Anaís, Chayanne, Olga Tañón, Ana Bárbara, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Cristian Castro, Thalía, Paulina Rubio, Jenni Rivera, Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernández, Lucero, David Bisbal, Luis Fonsi, Ricardo Montaner, Gloria Trevi, Alejandro Sanz, Natalia Jiménez, Carlos Rivera, Jesse & Joy, Reik, Camila Cabello and many more.

Solis has received many awards and recognitions for his solo career. He has won five Latin Grammy Awards for Best Grupero Album (2001), Best Regional Mexican Song (2004), Best Male Pop Vocal Album (2004), Best Regional Mexican Album (2010), and Best Regional Mexican Song (2014). He has also won two Lo Nuestro Awards for Pop Album of the Year (2000) and Pop Male Artist of the Year (2001). He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 2010 and was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2022, he was recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy.

Solis has also ventured into acting and voice acting. He appeared as himself in the Mexican telenovela Tres Mujeres in 1999 and in the American sitcom George Lopez in 2007. He also provided the Spanish-dubbing of Ernesto de la Cruz, the main antagonist of the 2017 Disney-Pixar film Coco.

Marco Antonio Solis’s Height

So how tall is Marco Antonio Solis? According to some sources, Solis stands at 5 ft 10 inches (177 cm) tall. This makes him taller than the average Mexican male, who is 5 ft 6 inches (168 cm) tall. However, some other sources claim that Solis is much taller, at 6 ft 8 inches (203 cm) tall. This would make him one of the tallest musicians in the world, surpassing artists such as Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo, and Zayn Malik.

The truth is that there is no official confirmation of Solis’s height from the artist himself or his representatives. Therefore, it is hard to say for sure how tall he really is. However, based on his photos and videos with other celebrities and fans, it seems more likely that he is closer to the 5 ft 10 inches mark than the 6 ft 8 inches mark.

Regardless of his height, Marco Antonio Solis is a towering figure in the Latin music industry and a legend in his own right. He has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and has influenced generations of artists with his music and style. He is also known for his humble and generous personality, as well as his devotion to his family and fans. He is married to Cristian Salas since 1993 and has four children: Beatriz Adriana, Alison, Marla, and Martín.

Marco Antonio Solis is a living example of talent, success, and charisma. He is one of the most respected and admired artists in the world and a source of pride for Mexico and Latin America. He is also one of the most searched celebrities on the internet, especially for his height.

We hope you enjoyed this article about Marco Antonio Solis’s height and some other facts about his life and career. If you did, please share it with your friends and leave a comment below. And if you want to know more about other celebrities’ heights, check out our other articles on this website.