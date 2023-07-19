You can never go wrong with a kurta set for women for any occasion. Available in a plethora of designs and patterns, these cater to both formal and informal events. You can go for an anarkali kurta set for a traditional look. Whereas, a tie-and-dye kurta with pants is great to achieve a contemporary flair. In this article, we have offered a short guide on different kurta sets for women and ways to style them with a dupatta.

Alt Text:- Indian women wearing Green Kurta set

Trendy Kurta Set for Women

Kurta set for women are considered a staple wear for Indian and South Asian countries. Available in a range of patterns and designs, these trendy kurta sets fit every occasion. Having said that, there is a range of kurta sets for women that one can choose to suit any occasion and event.

1. Tie and Dye Kurta Set

The tie and Dye kurta set originates from Rajasthan, India and showcases the theme of the state. This vibrant kurta set offers a perfect blend of intricate patterns and colours that blend harmoniously. Talking of the design, it features a kurta with a modern kurta with matching pants or churidar. This kurta set for women is perfect for festive occasions that add an artistic touch to your ensemble.

2. Organza Straight Kurta Set

Organza is a luxurious fabric known for its elegance and sheer sophistication. The kurta set for women is crafted from lightweight organza fabric. The design flaunts a straight kurta with delicate embellishments. Pair it with a matching dupatta to make it look more regal. This kurta set is Ideal for formal gatherings or evening events as you can carry your grace and style easily.

3. Cotton Gotapatti Kurta Set

The cotton Gotapatti kurta set offers a combination of traditional design with comfort. The kurta set for women is curated with breathable cotton fabric. It also features intricate Gota patti work, featuring thread and mirror embellishments. The Cotton Gotapatti kurta is suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

4. Handwork Kurta Set

The handwork kurta set is a great way to honour the traditional legacy of Indian crafts. Adorned with intricate hand embroidery, this set showcases the artistry of skilled artisans. The kurta boasts delicate threadwork, sequins, or beadwork, adding a touch of opulence and charm. Be it a wedding or a special celebration, this set guarantees to make you the centre of attention with its exquisite detailing.

5. Handblock Kurta Set

The handblock kurta set exudes a rustic and artistic appeal. The kurta set is crafted using the traditional technique of hand-block printing. It features intricate motifs and patterns. The design is planted on the kurta set using wooden blocks thus adding a unique cultural heritage to your wardrobe. This kurta set for women is perfect for casual outings and cultural events.

6. Embroidered Kurta Set

The embroidered kurta set for women is a blend of elegance and glamour. Ranging from delicate threadwork to shimmering sequins or zari. This kurta set offers a touch of luxury and sophistication making it ideal for formal occasions. One can choose from a range of embroidery styles like Chikankari, Kutch embroidery, Phulkari.

Alt Text: Indian women wearing grace organza kurta set

Different Ways to Style Kurta Sets with Dupatta

Dupatta is simple yet can be styled in different ways for achieving a versatile look. There are a plethora of ways in which it can be used with kurta sets for women. Check out the section below to know about the same:

You can choose to drape the dupatta at one shoulder and let it fall across the arm. This is a timeless way to drape the dupatta with a kurta set for women and is perfect for formal events and occasion You can drape the dupatta around the kurta set and then add a belt around the waist. This style is a great way to create a stylish and contemporary look with a simple tye and dye kurta set Use your dupatta set to add a bohemian touch to your ensemble. Simply wrap it around your head, leaving the ends loose or securing them with pins. This style adds a chic and effortless touch to your kurta set, perfect for outdoor events or a casual day out Bollywood actresses have set up a trend of using the dupatta as a jacket to kurta set for women. You can place it on the shoulder and then secure it with a brooch or a statement belt Channel your inner diva by draping the dupatta like a saree pallu. Tuck one end into your waistband and pleat the other end to drape it over your shoulder. This is a great design if you donning a floor-length anarkali or a fusion kurta set Use your dupatta as a Cape for a contemporary and edgy look. You can create this style by keeping it on your shoulder. This design is great to add drama and flair to your kurta set Give your kurta set a versatile touch by wearing the dupatta as a scarf. Wrap it around your neck. You can either hang it loosely or tie it in a knot for a more structured look. This is great to add layers to the ensemble perfect for a casual look Create a modern and asymmetrical look by draping the dupatta over one shoulder. This style adds a touch of contemporary elegance to your kurta set

We hope that this informative blog on kurta sets was insightful and offered you all the styling tips. For more such creative articles and fashion tips do visit the official website of Aachho

FAQs

1. How do you wear a kurta set?

Ans. You can wear a kurta set by styling it with a matching dupatta set.

2. What is a kurta for girls?

Ans. Tie and Dye kurta set, Handwork kurta set, Handblock kurta set etc are trendy kurta set for girls.

3. What are kurta sets?

Ans. Kurta sets usually comprise a kurta along with a churidar, palazzo or ethnic pants.

4. How to wear a kurta set to look slim?

Ans. Wear a kurta set by adding a dupatta in a classic and traditional manner to look slim.

5. What are the different types of kurta sets for women?

Ans. Handwork kurta set, embroidered kurta set, and handblock kurta sets are different types of kurta sets for women.