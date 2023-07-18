While cosmetic dentistry will leave you with a confident, beautiful smile, it goes beyond appearances. Cosmetic dentistry can improve oral hygiene, enhance speech, resolve digestive issues, reduce wear and tear, and avert neck and head pain. Some of the treatments include replacing teeth that have been damaged, decayed, or misaligned, and whitening stained teeth. We will look at some of these treatments in this article.

Teeth whitening is one of the best-known cosmetic dentistry treatments. While some people attempt this at home, there are dangers to DIY teeth whitening. The process may be a bit uncomfortable, but not painful, and is fairly quick. Your dentist will tell you how to maintain the state of your teeth after whitening.

Porcelain Veneers

Sometimes, stubborn stains prevent teeth whitening from being effective. Enamel is often worn away from attempts to remove stains, particularly at home. Cosmetic dentistry provides a solution through fitting porcelain shell veneers over affected teeth. These veneers can also be used when teeth are misaligned, spacing is uneven, teeth have become discoloured, or enamel has cracked or chipped.

Porcelain dental veneers are tailored to the individual. They often last for years with no further treatment needed. Modern materials ensure thin, well-fitting covers and that these veneers look natural.

Dental Bonding

Porcelain veneers are a more costly solution. The alternative is a cheaper tooth bonding treatment. Plastic resin is bound to the affected teeth using a laser or UV light to get it to adhere to the right spot. Bonding can address numerous dental problems, like tooth discolouration, gaps, cracks, or chips. The plastic resin can also be used to fill a cavity.

With porcelain veneers, you must first be measured before returning to have them fitted. However, bonding is done in one visit. The one downside is that it does not last as long as the veneers do. You should speak to the dentistry staff to determine your best option. Martina Collins offers cosmetic dentistry, along with general dentistry, and hygienist and orthodontic treatments. You can work out an entire treatment plan.

Dental Implants

The appearance and functionality of your teeth can be enhanced by dental implants. These implants are used to take the place of missing teeth. There is a process involved. Firstly, the dentist inserts a dental implant made of titanium into the bone socket. Secondly, osseointegration begins and will continue for several months as the implant and bone fuse together. Then the support or abutment is attached to the crown. The implant will not feel any different and seems natural to the patient.

Dental implants are a great solution for those with dentures who experience a weak bite. The implant acts as a base plate to connect the dentures to. Thereafter, the dentures remain in place and are never removed.

Composite Fillings

Composite resin is used to make a composite filling. This material is often used in tooth restoration and can be exactly matched to the natural colour and shade of the patient’s teeth. Decayed matter is removed, and the resin is used to reshape the teeth. This will be polished and will last for at least five years.

Cosmetic dentistry will improve oral health and restore your smile.