Getting a tattoo is a big decision. It’s something that will be with you for the rest of your life, and it needs to be perfect! In addition, you want to ensure that when people look at your body art, they see something that makes them think about what it means to you and how well-done it is. To help with this process, we have compiled a list of dos and don’ts to ensure you get the tattoo of your dreams!

The Do’s and Don’ts

Do not get tattoos in places where your skin is constantly rubbing together. This means that you should avoid getting a tattoo on the insides of your elbows, behind knees or ankles, and beneath bra straps (or any other place that will be under tight clothing). These regions are bound to stretch out over time, making them prime targets for ink fade; therefore, it’s important to pick another spot.

Don’t rush into making decisions! It’s okay not to know precisely what you want when you come in for an appointment with us – after all, this is something that will last forever, so make sure it’s perfect! We always recommend coming multiple times before committing, even if it takes months! The more appointments we have together, the better the finished tattoo will be!

Do not get tattoos of symbols that have different meanings to others. This could create conflict in your life later on as well as lead to some explaining (which can sometimes end up being more awkward than just avoiding it altogether). The same goes for tribal designs; make sure you know what they mean and how many people actually wear them before getting one yourself!

Tattooing places:

The forearm is one of the most popular areas to get tattoos, but it’s also one of the most complicated. You must keep in mind what will be visible when picking your arm placement! If wearing short-sleeves or tank tops is part of your daily life, getting a forearm tattoo may not be for you!

Do choose an artist like tktx next day who specializes in what you want. Just because someone can do traditional work doesn’t mean they can create new and unique designs with vivid colors – remember this isn’t just about how good their skills are but also if they have experience working on similar pieces as yours!

Don’t assume everyone wants something “traditional.” Many believe that means old-fashioned or boring, but that couldn’t be further from the truth! Traditional tattoos have been around for hundreds of years and are a staple in our culture.

However, if you want something traditional with a twist, don’t be afraid to ask your artist if they can do this for you – many love taking what’s old and making it brand new again, so always feel free to suggest anything!

Do bring reference images when getting tattooed. Whether it is an outline of what you want to be done, photos showing different angles (or even close-ups), make sure we know precisely where we should place the art on your body! This will ensure accuracy and save us time figuring out how significant or certain minor aspects need to be, which leads to a more satisfied customer!

Do not get tattoos that are too large. It is important to remember the size of your tattoo in relation to the rest of your body. For example, if you have small ankles, don’t make them smaller by getting a significant piece on top – it won’t look good and will take away from what would be an otherwise great design/location for a tattoo!

Don’t forget about aftercare at home. While we provide everything (from ointment to bandages) necessary when getting tatted here with us, if you plan on keeping it long-term, follow the proper procedure once you leave our shop as well!

This includes keeping the area clean and using a generous amount of ointment at least once a day, if not twice. This will reduce scabbing, which can lead to ink loss down the line! Avoid picking or scratching your tattoo throughout this process as well – it’s always better when you leave all of that up to us here in our shop 🙂

The Final Word

You can watch videos online or come back in so one of our artists can show you how to take care of your new piece properly; it helps when you know what to expect with the healing process and how long it will last before looking its best!