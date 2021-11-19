The cost of remodelling your bathroom depends on variables like materials, bathroom size, and how big a renovation you are undertaking. While the price may vary, knowing the average cost of the necessary renovations can guide your decision. I have done a general estimate of what these renovations cost with some pointers on the essential adjustments to make in your bathroom.

The decision to renovate your bathroom could come from a need to upgrade your house or just to get more comfortable in the bathroom. Of course, these renovations come with different price tags, but I have listed the best estimate.

Here is an outline of the necessary renovations and the estimated costs this year:

Renovation Least Cost Highest Cost Showers and Bathtubs £200 £1000/£2500 Plumbing £800 £5000 Wall/Flooring £100/£500 £200/£5000 Vanity and Cabinets £100/£300 £2500/£4000

4 Bathroom Renovation Areas and How Much They Cost in 2021

Showers and Bathtubs

Fitting a new shower into your bathroom can cost as low as £200 or up to £1000. Houses with small bathrooms can use standard prefabricated showers and low-cost acrylic or fibreglass bathtubs that cost £150 or less and only pay £50 for installation. But you can also fit in custom high-ended tubs and shower enclosures that cost as high as £2500. Always get advice from professionals when fitting shower enclosures for small bathrooms, but you may be able to do it yourself and save some cash.

Plumbing

A lot of bathroom remodelling ideas require adjustments to the house’s plumbing. Minor changes in pipes are cheaper since most quality pipes cost between £0.50 and £2 per square foot. However, changing the entire layout may cost more, especially if the plumber charges by the hour. Revamping your plumbing layout may cost between £800 and £4,000, while the labour and other considerations can add £1000 to that price tag.

Wall and Flooring

Actual renovations to your bathroom usually include some changes to the room’s decor. Making overt adjustments to the colour scheme, wall and flooring materials will make a big difference in your bathroom. Using wallpapers instead of paint can save you some money, and they last longer. Paints averagely cost between £15 and £30 for 2.5 litres, while wallpapers cost £10 to £70 per roll.

The choice of flooring materials can affect your budget. Cheaper flooring options like wood, linoleum and vinyl cost between £50 and £1500, but the ceramic and marble tiling options cost between £500 and £3000. This price does not cover the cost of installation, which is typically by the hour.

Vanity, Countertops and Cabinets

Fitting vanities and cabinets are a great way to introduce storage that looks stylish. The choice of countertop or cabinet material depends on your style, and of course, the cost. Custom vanities are more expensive, but they are often the best option because of their tailored features. Depending on the size, you can get premade vanities and cabinets for £100 or up to £2500. Custom-made bathroom vanities cost between £300 and £4000 for design and installation.

Countertops may be unnecessary in small bathrooms, but homeowners that install them prefer laminate countertops because they cost less and are easier to install.

What’s Your Budget?

Exploring your design inspiration during renovations may not work without the proper budget. While drawing up your budget, remember to add the cost of permits and demolitions your renovation may need. No matter the size of your budget, you will always find a satisfying remodelling plan.