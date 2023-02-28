What’s a holiday without a dip in the pool, especially if you’re in a city where there are crystal clear waters just calling out to you?

If you’re planning a vacation soon and swimming is one of the things you want to do when you’re there, the waters in these islands will make the experience even more enjoyable.

Aruba

The beaches in Aruba feature some of the most crystal clear waters for you. Whether you want to swim, snorkel, or just play in the water, there’s a beach for you to do just that. Some waters even hold mystery and history under them, waiting to be delivered.

Palm Beach is one of the liveliest beaches in Aruba, where you can enjoy a range of water sports, such as flyboarding, paddle boarding, and banana boating.

Boracay

This tiny Philippine island has become one of the top tourist locations in Asia because of its world-renowned beaches and fascinating crystal clear waters.

Perhaps the most fascinating thing about Boracay is the clear ocean waters surrounding the island, which is unlike any of its kind throughout the Philippines. Thanks to these waters, the travel and media industries favor Boracay island, and travelers love it.

Remember to take these things into consideration when booking your summer holiday.

Maldives

The Maldives is a place that has been talked about the most on social media and the place where tourists enjoy the clearest sea water.

Vacation to Maldives is often a luxurious activity, but not devoid of water activities like dolphin watching, scuba diving, and island hopping that you can do alone or with a guide.

Some beaches also support sunbathing while some don’t, so always ask the right questions as you explore all the beaches to your heart’s content.

Grand Exuma

Grand Exuma is a Caribbean island that tops the list of tourist destinations in the region. The waters are amazingly clear, but that’s not all there is to the island. You can take a cruise from Grand Exuma straight to the Bahamas, where you can go swimming and play with the wild pigs that make their home in these beautiful waters.

Jamaica

Jamaica is blessed with beautiful beaches and some tropical temperatures, which can be attributed to its being situated in the Caribbean.

The Seven Mile Beach in Negril is attributed to have the clearest waters you can find on the island, with chalky white sand bordering it and luscious palm trees making the beach every tourist’s dream.

When you visit Seven Mile Beach, you can go scuba diving, jet skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, and enjoy many other water activities.

Majorca

The waters of Alcudia, Majorca, are just as crystal clear as you can find on a Caribbean island. Amazing, right?

The Alcudia bay has an amazing sand beach that spans 10 kilometers from Ca’n Picafort in the south to Port d’Alcudia in the north. You find the beach at its largest at Port d’Alcudia, where you can relax on the golden sand and soak your feet in the shallow water or have your kids play in it while you lounge.

Also, remember to check out the Cala Formentor near Alcudia.

Check out the best apps for travel planning.

Ambergris Caye, Belize

Every diver and snorkeler who hasn’t been to the Ambergris Caye in Belize wishes desperately to visit, and it’s no surprise. It is not only the largest Island in Belize but it is situated next to the second-largest barrier reef in the world, housing over 100 different coral types and 500 species of fish that you can see as you explore underwater.

If you’re up for the adventure, you can dive into the 120meter deep Great Blue Hole where you will discover all sorts of marine life and stalactites.

There are several other water games to explore, and even if you’re not at home in the water, the white sandy beaches are comfortable enough for you to lounge and enjoy the view of the water.

Honopu Beach, Hawaii

Hawaii always tops the list when you mention the pacific islands because the beaches in Hawaii are pristine and breathtaking, making it a recurring tourist destination year to year.

One of the most beautiful places in Hawaii you must visit is the Na Pali Coast of Kauai. Along the coastline, you’ll find turtles, dolphins, and whales in all their glory, and the clear blue waters have their unmatchable appeal, coupled with the sea life awaiting your discovery as you swim and explore.

You can reach Honopu by boat or by swimming until you reach the beautiful sight that lies before you.

Navagio Beach, Zakynthos island, Greece

Navagio Beach on Zakynthos island has more than the amazing turquoise waters but has a story behind it. The island is also called Shipwreck Beach because of a shipwreck that sits on the beach.

You can reach this island by boat, and explore the stunning turquoise blue waters and all that the beach has to hold. Look at the shipwreck as well and learn as you spend time on the beach.

Hinatuan River and Palawan islands, Philippines

You might not expect it, but the Philippines have crystal clear waters waiting to be discovered by you.

Hinatuan river sits on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines with amazing colors and large depths waiting to be explored. Legend even has it that some fairies sit at the bottom of the water, and are responsible for the blue hues, but that is mostly just an interesting story as you have the jungle’s deep springs to thank for the color.

Then you go to Palawan Island and find its glassy ocean waters that are the most sought-after in the Philippines. The Palawan archipelago sits in the Sulu and the sub-China Sea. The island has countless reefs, wildlife sanctuaries, and even world heritage sites that bring millions of visitors around.

You can go scuba diving and discover the 12 Japanese shipwreck sites from the Second World War.