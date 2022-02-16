There are many advantages to booking your summer holiday early. As travel restrictions ease, people are more confident with planning their travels.

Bookings have been rising in recent weeks and experts suggest that overseas traveling will be back to normal soon.

Still, due to the COVID-19 situation, we have to think of extra measures when making travel arrangements. As COVID-19 entry rules differ in countries you need to keep a positive and flexible mindset to find the best destination that suits your circumstances.

Remember that a lot of things are out of your control, but you can prepare for the worst. The cancellation.

The one lesson that the pandemic has taught us is, we can’t take anything for granted, it is not sure when we will get another chance. Traveling is still surrounded by uncertainty as rules and situations may change, but don’t deprive yourself of getting away and exploring the world.

Traveling has its ample benefits, and it is one of the best cures for burnout. Even if you are at one of the top companies to work for in Houston, everyone deserves to take time off.

In the end, it is up to you to decide whether traveling to an international destination is worth it, but as travel restrictions ease, choices for trips are plentiful.

Expectations on Entry to Foreign Countries

If you are not fully vaccinated, you will have a difficult time getting on planes and entering countries.

Governments could impose last-minute changes in entry rules, and you might have to abide by stricter curfews or mask mandates than you are used to.

It couldn’t be emphasized enough, how important it is to check entry requirements already a couple of weeks before traveling. Always budget for extra tests and possible quarantines.

The countries that had fully closed their borders such as Australia, New Zealand, or Israel, have either dropped restrictions or announced plans to lift them.

Yet China for example is still closed to US leisure travelers, several Asian countries too, have reopened their borders at least in part. Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia are allowing US visitors subject to a few restrictions. Some countries like Indonesia or Malaysia only provide access to specific popular tourist areas.

Currently, in Europe, most countries have relaxed their entry rules. Visitors to Denmark, Sweden, or England will face only a few remaining COVID restrictions. But mandatory masks and vaccination pass requirements remain in place in other European countries like Hungary, France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Early and Perky

It is always a warm and fuzzy feeling to know that you have a holiday booked. You count down the days and look forward to something. This feeling gives you the strength to keep going on difficult days.

When you plan trips ahead you will have more options to choose from when it comes to accommodation, and you can snap up some cheap flight tickets too. It is a whole lot easier to make decisions in advance and avoid last-minute haste.

The first trick is that you don’t just book a hotel on the first website you find. Usually, the same hotel room is sold on a few sites at different costs. It takes time to hunt for the best price, but you might save a couple of hundred dollars just by looking at a few different places.

Better prices mean you can spend more once you are at the destination or just simply save the money.

When it comes to early bookings, don’t forget about parking at the airport. It is always cheaper to reserve your space well in advance of the travel dates.

Best to Be Flexible

Flexible bookings give you a huge advantage. It is best to have the ability to change your booking. Using the likes of Airbnb or Booking.com will offer some time of cancellation period.

Check how close to the trip you can still cancel your accommodation and mark it in your diary, in case something prevents you from going. This is even more important if you travel with kids.

Since the pandemic, some airlines also offer flexible bookings. If you are expecting the unexpected, it is best to pay a bit more for the option of the safety of free cancellations and date changes.

Financing Your Trip

Regardless of the time of your travel, you need to think about financing your trip. These are not only the fees of your flight and accommodation, and spending money you need to budget. You need to have enough money saved to be able to use it if anything goes wrong.

Saving money is no easy task. If you feel you are not earning enough in your current job, you will need to look for a new role, additional income, or catch the best time to ask for a raise.

The advantage of flexible bookings is worthless if the company goes under. Paying by credit card has the advantage of purchase protection.

At least using a debit card gives you the chance of a chargeback where the bank might be able to reverse the transaction if you haven’t received a service due to the provider’s fault.

Both can be a safety card if your service provider is not keeping themselves to their words.

If you normally book your flights and accommodation separately, maybe now is the time to consider package holidays. They offer more financial protection. You will get your money back if the company goes out of business, your destination has closed its borders, or your accommodation is closed for business.

Most tour operators will cancel your holiday if the government changes its advice and warns against all but essential travel. However, you are legally entitled to a refund.

The Travel Insurance Question

It is key to understand you have few rights if something happens to you or your family before the trip and you are no longer able to embark on your journey.

Just as you can’t return a soccer ball because your leg has got injured, you are not legally due a refund only because something is stopping you from going.

This is what travel insurance is there to save you from! If you are being stingy you might regret it and cry later. Travel insurance is the next most important booking you need to make once your trip is set.

Since the pandemic, it is even more crucial to cover your trip in case you or someone you are traveling with gets ill right before or during your travels. Insurance policies are now designed for post-COVID travel that accommodates last-minute changes, but you must read the small print in advance.

Make sure your insurance covers you if you:

· Can’t travel because you or someone you are traveling with has tested positive for COVID-19

· Can’t travel because you/your family/travel companion are instructed by the authorities to self-isolate.

· Caught COVID-19 during your trip and you have to stay longer to self-isolate.