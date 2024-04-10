Sport is one of the most entertaining things to be a part of in the world, whether it’s playing a sport or watching a sport, it is a great thing to partake in. Every year there are a handful of massive sporting events but 202 is filled with a host of big sporting events that you should keep your eye on.

European Championships

Football is not only one of the biggest sports but is also the most watched with the biggest nations and leagues in the world getting hundreds of millions of viewers a week, it is also the most played sport in the world and with bookmakers like Boylesports football is the top for sports betting online players, the audience it attracts is massive and is always growing. When the Euros starts it has the attention of not only everyone in Europe but a lot of people spread around the world too.

The Euros starts on June 14th and will be a big social event you can join in on and make some good friends for life. Nations like England and France are the favourites and we expect them to be very competitive and get to the latter stages

Olympic Games

Twelve days after the European Champions are crowned the Summer Olympics starts. Running from the 26th of July to the 11th of August in Paris, the Olympics will consist of around 10,000 athletes and feature 329 events spanning 32 sports.

The Olympics are one of the most recognised sporting events around the world. Dating all the way back to Ancient Greece, the Olympics has a long storied history and traditions that span decades making it one of the best and biggest events of all time.

The End of The Football Season

The Champions League is the biggest achievement in club football and is celebrated and viewed as such. The way the Champions League is heating up it could be a great viewing for sports fans. Whether you are a fan of a club or new to the sport, watching the two best teams in the world fight it out to see who’s the best is always a great viewing.

However, just before the Champions League final, there is the FA Cup final which is one of the most historic trophies in English Football. This takes place on the 25th of May. So for the summer of football, you will have the FA Cup, the Champions League final and then the European Championships, which is a full range of summer plans.

Wimbledon

Tennis is a globally loved sport and Wimbledon is the biggest Tennis event of the year but we understand that the global appeal of tennis is less than that of the Olympics and Football. However, for those who are interested in this wonderful sport then we implore you to watch it as it takes place, it starts on July 1st and runs to the 14th of July.

Our Summer Plans

Looking at the next few months as a sports fan, the upcoming events make me very excited. As someone who wants to watch all the sports here, this is the routine I will be following.

Firstly it will start with the FA Cup and the Champions League finals, as football is my favourite sport I will be watching them as a priority and this sentiment will follow for the European Championships. As the Euros and Wimbledon will both be having their biggest matches around the same time, my main attention will go into the Euros but I will still have some of my attention on Tennis.

When Wimbledon and the euros end (both on the 14th of July) I will need a small sport break before all my attention goes onto the Olympics,

It is a very busy next few months in sport for everyone around the world.