Mirai Nagasu is a famous figure skater who made history as the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics. She is also a four-time national medalist and a two-time Olympian. But how much does she earn from her skating career? And what is her net worth?

Mirai Nagasu’s Skating Career

Mirai Nagasu was born on April 16, 1993, in Montebello, California. She started skating at the age of five and quickly showed her talent and passion for the sport. She won several regional and sectional titles as a junior skater and made her senior debut at the 2007 U.S. Championships, where she finished fifth.

The following year, she won the national title at the age of 14, becoming the second-youngest U.S. champion in history. She also competed at the 2008 World Championships, where she placed fifth.

In 2010, she qualified for her first Olympics in Vancouver, where she finished fourth, just missing the podium. She also won a bronze medal at the 2010 Four Continents Championships.

However, in the next few years, she faced some challenges and setbacks, such as injuries, coaching changes, and inconsistent performances. She failed to make the 2014 Olympic team, finishing third at the U.S. Championships but losing the spot to Ashley Wagner, who was fourth but had a higher international ranking.

She did not give up on her dream and continued to train and improve her skills. She added the triple axel to her repertoire, a difficult jump that only a few women in the world can perform. She became the third American woman to land it in international competition at the 2017 U.S. International Classic.

In 2018, she made a comeback and earned her second Olympic berth by winning the silver medal at the U.S. Championships. She also became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, achieving the feat in the team event, where she helped the U.S. win a bronze medal. She also placed tenth in the individual event.

After the Olympics, she competed at the 2018 World Championships, where she finished tenth again. She then decided to take a break from skating and pursue other interests, such as studying international business at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

She returned to skating in 2019 and competed at some minor events, but did not qualify for the national or international championships. She announced that she would not compete in the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on her health and education.

She has not officially retired from skating and has expressed her desire to continue competing in the future.

Mirai Nagasu’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mirai Nagasu has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2021. This is based on her earnings from skating competitions, endorsements, appearances, and other sources of income.

As an Olympic figure skater, Mirai Nagasu earns money from various sources, such as prize money, sponsorships, grants, and bonuses. According to Forbes, she earned $150,000 from prize money in 2018, which was boosted by her Olympic medal and triple axel achievement.

She also has several sponsors and partners who support her skating career and pay her for promoting their products and services. Some of them include Bridgestone Tires, Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s, Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, Smucker’s, United Airlines, Visa, and Zico Coconut Water.

She also receives grants from various organizations that help athletes with their training and living expenses. For example, she received $25,000 from the U.S. Olympic Committee’s Athlete Career and Education Program in 2018.

Additionally, she earns money from appearances and shows that showcase her skating skills and personality. For example, she appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2018 and earned $125,000 for participating in the show. She also performed in several ice shows and tours around the world.

Mirai Nagasu is one of the most successful and popular figure skaters in America. She has achieved many milestones and accolades in her career and has inspired many young skaters with her perseverance and passion. She has also earned a respectable amount of money from her skating endeavors and has a comfortable lifestyle..