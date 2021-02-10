As people grow older, they may find it more difficult to move around freely. Unfortunately, a sedentary lifestyle can lead to a slew of health problems.

Thankfully, these tips for helping seniors stay mobile will ensure that your elderly loved ones get the exercise that they need.

Focus On A Healthy Diet

It’s important for seniors to eat a healthy diet that provides the nutrients that they need, especially if they’re going to be moving around a lot.

Foods like lean proteins and dark leafy greens are especially beneficial. Seniors should eat nutritionally dense foods when possible, and some seniors may want to supplement their diet with a multivitamin.

In addition to eating the right types of foods, seniors should make sure that they are staying hydrated throughout the day. It may be helpful to invest in a large water bottle with an ergonomic design. That way, your loved one will always be able to get a drink of water when they need one.

Start Going For Walks

Seniors may not be able to hit the gym, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get exercise. One of the easiest ways for seniors to move around is to go for short walks. You can accompany your loved one as they walk so that slips and falls won’t be a risk.

Walking outside can be a wonderful way to get some fresh air and some vitamin D. When the weather is poor, seniors can focus on walking around the house. Seniors that need extra support can continue to move around with the aid of a walker.

Consider Swimming

Many doctors recommend swimming to seniors that need exercise. Swimming is an incredibly low impact form of exercise that won’t place any strain on the joints. Even if you don’t have a pool on your property, there are plenty of public pools available.

Swimming can also be a fantastic way for seniors to socialize. There are a number of swimming classes that are targeted at seniors. A class like this can help seniors to get exercise and connect with other people in the area. Find out more about local swimming classes for seniors.

Look Into Home Care Assistance

If you’re not able to help your loved one get around, you may want to consider hiring a caregiver. The professionals that you hire will be able to offer care and companionship, and they can also work to ensure that your family member gets exercise from time to time.

Your entire family will be able to benefit from in-home care services. Caregivers can handle a wide range of tasks and can help your loved one to stay independent and mobile as they age. If you have concerns about mobility, this is something you’ll want to look into right away.

If you prioritize nutrition, find the right types of exercise, and get assistance when you need it, the seniors in your life will be able to stay mobile. Maintaining mobility can help seniors to improve their overall quality of life.