The Amazon Web Services (AWS) is currently the world’s largest public platform provider for cloud adoption and APIs on the Internet.

For those interested in entering the arena of AWS cloud computing, Amazon offers the AWS Solutions Architect training certification course to help them develop their designing, deployment, and operational skills for a variety of cloud applications.

Such a certification is essential if you are looking for a job with Amazon Cloud, DynamoDB, Alexa, and Identity Access Management.

What are the basic requirements for AWS training?

The following are the prerequisites for a candidate applying for AWS certification training:

The candidate must have had a minimum of one year of work experience in the designing of AWS systems. He/she must have had hands-on experience with different AWS functionality like cloud computing and networking. He/she must know how to manage different AWS cloud operations and deployment services. He/she must have a deep understanding of the different features and tools of AWS-based applications for the analysis. The candidate should also be able to identify and implement the most suitable solution for a given requirement. The candidate is required to have sufficient knowledge about the foundational architectural principles of the AWS Cloud and the AWS Global Infrastructure. He/she must have a basic familiarity with scripting on the Linux/UNIX/Windows environment to manage technical solutions for certain services.

What topics will be taught?

There are two main AWS Certified Solutions Architect courses, one Associate and the other Advanced.

The concepts that will be covered in the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (Architecting on AWS) certification training course are:

Robust Architecture Designing:

Drafting multi-tier solutions

Designing high fault-resistant architectures

Implementing decoupling mechanisms in AWS

Selecting the best storage facilities

High-performance Architecture Designing:

Designing flexible and scalable solutions for different workloads

Selecting appropriate high-performance network and storage solutions for different workloads

Discussing the best database solutions for a given workload

Secure Applications Architecture Designing:

Ensuring secure, authorized accessibility to AWS resources

Designing a robust data security framework for every new development

Cost-efficient Architecture Designing:

Identifying economic AWS storage solutions

Improving networking, computation, and database services to cut down on costs

The concepts that will be covered in the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional (Advanced Architecting on AWS) certification training course are:

Application of the AWS Well-Architected Framework to all solutions related to complex networks

Simultaneous management of multiple AWS accounts for different sections of your organization

Establishment of a strong, reliable connection between the Data Center and the AWS Cloud

Maintenance of the AWS Cloud Architect system to ensure the fault-free transfer of data to and from the Data Center in the case of heavy workloads

Introduction of scalability features for architecture designs to apply them to full-fledged websites

Cybersecurity protection of your server from malicious DDoS attacks

Implementation of advanced encryption on the AWS Cloud system to ensure maximum information security

Enhancement of operating design architecture for the protection of data at rest as well as in flight

Analysis and evaluation of AWS solutions to bring about the most optimal AWS deployment mechanism

For whom is this course most suitable?

If you have any of the following job roles, AWS training can be of high value for your skillset:

Solutions Architect

Software Developer

System Administrator

IT Manager

Testing Professional

Solution Designer

Moreover, those who wish to appear for the AWS SAA C0-2 certification examination will find this course highly beneficial.

How to prepare for the certification examination?

Here is a checklist of what you can do to clear the AWS Solutions Architect examination:

Sign up for the AWS Management Console portal to practice AWS administration and to learn how to build powerful applications. Go through the Frequently Answered Questions section for each examination over the years. This will help you estimate the most important topics and focus on them more. Be double-sure of the exam syllabus and framework before you start your preparation. Utilize all opportunities during your course to get your queries solved by your instructor.

Are there other related courses?

If you have earned the above AWS certification training online, it is recommended that you take a look at the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Training Course.

This course trains you on different cloud concepts, their application to AWS, the architectural framework, the security and pricing, and the overall management of the cloud ecosystem of any organization.

Conclusion

According to the Hosting Tribunal, by the year 2025, 80% of all organizations globally will have shifted onto cloud services for their operations.

Moreover, the AWS training and certification offered by Amazon is seen by all companies universally as the top-most level of professional accreditation that can be earned by an individual in cloud computing services.

The powerful combination of such high demand and equipping resources can turn out to be the best opportunity for rapid career growth in terms of personal development, professional outlook, and annual income.