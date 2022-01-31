As 2022 just started, Playstation continues to be the most popular console all over the world. It’s world market share sits at around 60%. It has lost some traction in North America, where Xbox has been gaining a foothold since 2018. Most avid console gamers own both a PS4 and an Xbox One, but preferences for one or the other vary greatly depending on location and culture. Other countries where Playstation’s popularity may be waning include the Middle East, where people are increasingly turning to mobile gaming.

Despite this, Playstation is still the console of choice for sports games and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon.

Most Popular Playstation Games

In 2021, the most popular Playstation sports games are football (soccer), baseball, basketball, and hockey. Each of these games have a huge following around the world, with people in different countries preferring different games.

Football is by far the most popular sport in Europe, while baseball is the favorite sport in Japan. Basketball is extremely popular in North America and parts of Asia, and hockey is most popular in Canada and Russia. NBA 2K22, is also one of the most popular Playstation sports games in the Arab world. In South America, they seem to enjoy it all, FIFA Soccer, FIFA Street 2, and NBA Ballers.All of these games offer stunning graphics and realistic gameplay that will keep you entertained for hours on end. If you’re looking for a great sports gaming experience, then be sure to check out one of these titles!

1. Football: FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is one of the most popular games out there. The game is endorsed by the top 2 contenders for best footballer of all time Ronaldo and Messi. With amazing graphics and over 500 officially licensed teams from leagues around the world, any fan of football will have no shortage of content to keep them entertained for hours on end.

In addition to solo play against AI teams or multiplayer online, FIFA 22 also has a thrilling career mode. It allows you to lead your favorite team on a journey to glory. Whether you play alone or online against friends, FIFA 22 is able to provide you with countless hours of fun for any fan of the beautiful game.

The game is one of the few Playstation sports games to use motion control, which requires players to move controllers in coordination with on-screen movement. FIFA 22 has a new goal-scoring system that rewards creative play over repetition. For example, if you score 10 simple goals in a row your player will get too tired to make another goal within 5 minutes of gameplay. If you want to have a good time playing football on your Playstation, this is the game for you.

2. Basketball: NBA 2K22

The Playstation basketball game NBA 2K22 is a fun and addicting sports game for players of all ages. It has amazing graphics and involves intense gameplay that will keep you entertained for every match you play. This particular part of the long-running basketball franchise improves over its predecessors in 4 ways:

More than 140 teams

Up to date rosters

Dynamically Commentary

Improved control schemes

NBA 2K22 is definitely one of the most realistic and popular basketball games on the market. Some of the most loved features of NBA 2K22 are:

The great voice acting and commentary with multiple announcers,

The ability to create your own character and customize their appearance with various items earned throughout the game

Realistic graphics

If you love basketball games or sports games in general, NBA 2K22 is a must-play.

3. NFL: Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 22 is third on our list of the most popular Playstation games. It is the best American Football video game out there. The graphics are beyond realistic, and they make you feel like you are right on the field with your favorite team. A great feature is the ability to customize your players. You can change their appearance, make them faster or stronger, and even give them new abilities. This allows you to create your own dream team and play with them against others online.

4. Baseball: MLB: The Show 21

MLB: The Show 21 may be the most popular game in the baseball genre. The truth is there is no definitive answer for the best baseball game on Playstation in 2021. There are actually quite a few contenders for the top spot. Besides MLB: The Show 21, there are a few other games that come to mind: RBI Baseball, and Baseball Stars 2. Any of these games would make an excellent choice for a baseball fan. They all offer incredible graphics, immersive experiences, and many days of enjoyable playthroughs.

Rounding Up

In the coming year, millions of gamers are expected to buy and play PlayStation 4 and 5 games. Rugby 22 is one of the several highly anticipated sequels set to be released in January 2022, along with newer versions of the games we discussed.

One thing is for sure. Sony continues to dominate the market, it looks like Playstation will remain the king of video-game consoles for a long time.