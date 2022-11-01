Do you have some legal content that require translating? Have you been camping online for hours, hoping to find the best translation company to outsource, but you’re just stumbling upon scams and legit sites that charge outrageous amounts? The internet is awash with translation companies claiming to get the job done. You’re probably spoilt for choices. Well, it’s one thing to promise and a whole new thing to deliver.

Which Is the Best Legal Translation Provider on the Market?

We’ve saved you the headache of rifling through pages upon pages to get the best company for your legal translation services. Here are five highly ranked and reasonably priced companies with proven track records that you can trust to translate your legal documents.

1.GoTranscript

GoTranscript has a stellar reputation for translating legal copies since they understand how critical correct documentation is to winning a case. It uses verbatim transcription to maintain the value and originality of the content and boasts customer satisfaction rates of 98.5%.

The legal translation team at GoTranscript can develop quality verbatim transcripts of court documents, interviews, testimonies, witness statements, and depositions. This way, you don’t leave room for misinterpretations and repercussions that might cost your case.

2.TheWordPoint

TheWordPoint is a fast-paced translation service provider with an excellent track record since its inception in 2018. It supports over 50 languages, with certified experts available around the clock. It’s also pretty pocket friendly, considering how the legal sphere is generally on the more expensive end. While it’s best practice to review the texts upon completion, TheWordPoint professionals maintain quality thresholds which usually meet the international legal authorities’ standards.

3.GTS Translation Services

This translation service provider has made remarkable strides since it went live 20 years ago. You are looking at a team with more than 3,000 translators who are always available to tackle even the most challenging legal tasks. If you need a document to be worked on urgently, rest assured that they don’t miss deadlines. The operators are friendly and communicative. This is the right team to handle your legal papers and more if you need some urgent work done.

4.TranslateHub

This company is only three years old, but you don’t want to dismiss it yet. It’s a rare one in the industry since it has certified translators with degrees in relevant industries. Its workforce churns out ready-to-submit documents and has admirable time management skills. It charges fairly for its services and maintains A-list quality.

5.Guildhawk

Guildhawk, formerly known as TodayTranslations, is a veteran in the translation service providers’ space. Aside from offering legal translation, the platform also provides its services to business and government entities. Its representatives are friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. They demonstrate an in-depth understanding of legal policies and other information clients may need. The prices are within the industry’s average.

Picking the Best

When evaluating legal translation services, the best companies must meet a certain threshold. How do you gauge the most suitable provider for your needs?

Probably more than the other determinants, quality comes on top. Customer reviews will help you determine if the company is worth its salt. You should also determine whether the company is legit or a scam. You can find out by conducting comprehensive research and checking online client reviews. Are there official reports about the company? Can you verify the contact details and physical location?

Price is another factor. People need affordable legal translation services. It’s imperative to determine the industry’s average charges for translating legal documents. Upon that premise, you can decide if the firm charges reasonably or not. Lastly, check on terms of engagement, such as restrictions on revisions, support availability, and refund policy.