Boston is a big city and has many promising suburbs where you can grow old together with your partner, cat, or pet cactus–we don’t judge! The team at Octopus Moving Services are here to facilitate your move to the best of their ability, and in this article, we will show you the best places to live around Boston.

Brookline

Brookline is often hailed as the best suburb of Boston, MA, and for good reason! It shares Brighton’s excellent educational system. Brookline’s low crime rates draw people from all walks of life to settle here, while the active nightlife attracts young professionals. The cost of living in Brookline is quite high, however, just like other Boston suburbs. On the whole, it is worth checking out if you’re still undecided about which of the Boston suburbs to call home. Contact movers in Brookline today!

Newton

Newton is often considered one of the most desirable places to settle for families, and this is thanks to its schools. Out of the 26 public schools nestled into this suburb, 23 of them get a grade of A or higher! With high schools ranking 6th, 12th, and 15th at your disposal, you know that Newton takes its schooling very seriously! So, if you have children and you value quality education, you need to look no further than Newton.

Brighton

The quality of life in Brighton, Massachusetts, means it is regarded among the best places to live near Boston for families. The public schools, parks, and events in this desirable suburb are all first-rate. When you don’t feel like cooking, you can always find a nice restaurant or cafe locally. Since it is easy to go into Boston from here, it is home to many young working professionals. In a nutshell, it’s an ideal area to settle down and launch your career, not to mention to give your kids a head start in their academic careers.

Lexington

Family life and young careers thrive in Lexington, Massachusetts. Excellent public schools, vibrant nightlife, a robust employment market, and so much more can be found here. Additionally, its public schools are ranked as the best in all of Massachusetts. That’s a significant selling point for families with school-aged kids!

Winchester

Winchester is a suburb that is peaceful and welcoming to families. For expansive greenery, head east to the Middlesex Fells Reservation. Travel south to Mystic Lakes State Park for access to the water. The suburb may be on the fringes of the metropolitan region, but the MBTA Lowell Line passes right through it, making journeys quick and easy. In addition, new residents in the area can be assured that their children will have access to excellent educational opportunities at Winchester High School and Ambrose Elementary School.

Conclusion

