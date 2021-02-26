We all strive to be the best parents possible for our baby. But being the best parent can look different for everyone, and that’s the beauty of it.

Whether you’re an on-the-go career parent, a stay-at-home parent, or any type of parent in between, you want to provide the best life and opportunities for your baby to succeed. A big part of their success is finding the right nutrition for them.

How do you find the perfect formula for not only your baby but also your lifestyle? What does the best baby formula look like for you and your family? Let’s find the answers here.

What do Your Days Look Like?

Are you constantly on the go with your baby and need a baby formula that will stay good for a while? Or are you a stay-at-home parent and can afford the extra time mixing a more perishable formula?

If you don’t have much (or any really) free time in your schedule, it’s going to be really important to find a few premixed formulas that you trust. These will come with all of the work done for you, and in bottles that you can take to go wherever your day takes you and your baby.

On the other hand, if you or your partner is a stay-at-home parent, they may find themselves with a bit of extra time to spend on mixing together a powder or liquid concentrate formula. Still, staying at home all day with a baby isn’t easy, so you may want to learn some tips and tricks on how to prepare your formula ahead of time. There are large formula mixing pitchers, so you can prepare a whole pitcher’s worth of formula and have it ready to go for days at a time.

What is Your Budget Like?

A large portion of your lifestyle is, of course, determined by your budget. Many of us can’t afford some of the more expensive formulas out there, and that’s okay. Unfortunately, many of the premixed, ready-to-go formulas do cost a bit more for their convenience. The cheapest baby formulas out there are going to be powder formulas.

If you are on a tighter budget, you may have to put in just a little extra work ahead of time, so your baby can have formula ready to go when it’s time to feed. You could also benefit from mixing up a larger amount of formula all at one time and then storing that.

Another useful tip for those of us with tighter budgets is to look for coupons and buy in bulk, as these two things can get you better quality for the price.

If you’re not budget-restricted, then you do want to look for the formulas that have exactly what you want based on the amount of time you’ll be able to put into preparation, and what your baby’s special dietary needs are.

Organic or Not

If living a greener, more natural lifestyle is a priority for you and the rest of your family, chances are, it will be a priority for what you want for your baby, too. There are many different organic formulas out there on the market for your newest earth-lover, so explore those and get the one that sounds best to you. You can also spend extra time looking for formulas with sustainable production processes and less plastic packaging, making for a healthier environment.

If that’s just not your vibe, don’t worry. There are still plenty of formulas out there within your budget that will keep your baby healthy. Ultimately, it’s your decision to pick what’s best for your baby and nobody else’s.