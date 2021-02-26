Whether you are tackling energy efficiency issues or addressing core basics like quality customer support, there is always plenty to think about when running a business. However, a key topic that should always be on the agenda is marketing and how you intend to spread the word about what you do.

There are of course many ways that organizations can do this, with tools like social media offering opportunities to showcase the projects you are involved in. Another approach that has proven highly effective in many sectors for a number of years now is holding events, as they often provide a range of opportunities for a business.

Major benefits

While the idea of establishing and running an event might seem like a big task for some businesses, the benefits of considering the move cannot be underestimated. In a blog post, B2B technology marketing firm New North has outlined a handful of the advantages, with an obvious one being that you have an opportunity to network with potential clients and others who have an interest in your sector. There are also PR elements around holding an event, as sending out a press release about it may generate news coverage and ultimately advertise the work you do. New North added that you might get a boost on social media when people share photos from your event, which may also offer benefits in terms of talent acquisition.

However, while the idea of arranging an event may ultimately make you think of a major offline experience that requires an event management company, it is worth considering how the concept has changed in recent years. Like many aspects of both business and day-to-day life, the notion of holding a corporate event has been transformed by advancements in online technology. With that in mind, could you make your next showcase virtual?

Part of life

It may well be worth investigating, particularly when you consider just how familiar people now are with online video platforms and streaming technology. The concepts have enjoyed significant growth in recent years and have had a notable impact in the entertainment domain. For instance, it has become second nature for many of us to open Amazon Prime Video or other streaming services when we want to access the latest movies and TV shows. In addition, live streaming is a big part of casino gaming these days, as dealers and hosts present experiences based around the likes of roulette and blackjack via a video link. The popularity of such games is highlighted by online casinos like Betway, which offers a wide selection of titles based around Crazy Time and Mega Ball. Furthermore, in recent times, many music artists have live-streamed performances using online video. A notable example towards the end of last year was Dua Lipa, as Variety revealed that her Studio 2054 event generated more than five million views globally.

But while streaming and online video may have become crucial to how we access entertainment, it is also now a key part of how we communicate in general. Put simply, whether we are opening video conferencing services like Zoom or even using smart video devices such as the Portal, we have a greater understanding of how to effectively connect with people virtually.

With all of this in mind, it is perhaps understandable that the virtual events market is predicted to enjoy significant growth across the coming years. According to the Global Virtual Events Market 2021-2025 report which was recently added to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the virtual events market will grow by more than $269 billion across the period analyzed.

But, if you are interested in holding a virtual event in the near future, what is the best way to go about it? Some clues may have been provided in a new survey published by event success platform Bizzabo. In a press release published by ExhibitorOnline.com, the company revealed that free registration was a popular tactic in 2020. More specifically, it revealed that 80 per cent of virtual event registrations were free between March and June. Furthermore, the study also suggested that many virtual sessions tended to be smaller, with 58 per cent being more interactive and giving attendees the chance to participate.

On the issue of event types, the Bizzabo report found that virtual conferences accounted for 43 per cent of the online events discussed. Meeting and networking-style events made up 23 per cent, although Bizzabo did add that engagement and networking remain significant challenges in the virtual domain. Another key trend identified within the research was the importance of making sessions available on-demand. The study found that 80 per cent of respondents made at least some aspect of their events on-demand, which means individuals across the world can access the information or revisit it when it ultimately suits them.

Fresh possibilities

Events have been part of the business world for many years, but the online domain has opened up fresh possibilities for what they can entail.

Holding a virtual event could be an intriguing step to take and it is worth bearing in mind that it may also present your organization in a positive light. After all, who wouldn’t want to work with a business which is innovative, forward-thinking and ready to embrace new trends?

So, giving virtual events a try might prove useful as you look to push your operations to a new level.