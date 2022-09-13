If you are an employer and need to hire workers, then a job site would do good for you. Job sites or websites are specifically made to help employers to post their jobs so people can apply for such jobs. You need to know the best websites to advertise job openings so that you can always find the best employees. One of the good things about job websites is that some of them are free. With these kinds of websites, employers can post their jobs for free and save money. They will still reach a large audience and most likely get good-quality employees at no cost.

With the job websites, one need not be in the country where the employer is located. They can still apply for jobs from anywhere in the world. There are free and paid job sites in Canada, Australia, the UK, and elsewhere. Another advantage of job boards is that they are full of job-seekers ranging from seasoned veterans to college students. As such, an employer needs to post their job and the job seekers will make applications. With this process in place, the hiring process, job postings, and applicant tracking become easy.

For those in the United States, and indeed elsewhere in the world, many job boards are common with employers and job seekers. Here are such job sites:

1. Indeed

This is the most popular job website used in the world. This website started as a search engine for jobs. It would index jobs posted and published. This website has a huge database of resumes and boasts more than 180 million visitors monthly.

2. LinkedIn

This is a social network made up of professionals from all over the world. The fact that it has an enormous reach and a huge number of active users means that employers can post jobs here and get responses from job seekers. It has a huge resume database and thus can be used by job seekers and employers as well.

3. Craigslist

This is a classified website. Here, people list all sorts of needs such as jobs, dates, homes, houses, and so on. Most of the jobs posted on this website target blue-collar workers as well as entry-level roles. However, one can post any kind of job they have and job seekers will apply for such jobs.

4. Actuary.com

This one can be termed as a niche job board for job seekers and employers in the actuarial science community. With this job board, professionals in the investments, pensions field, and health and life fields can apply for these jobs. For those who want to hire on this job board, they have to pay for it. The prices are based on the job post. There are discounts for bulk job posts.

Guide for employers using job sites

The following guidelines will make it easy for new employers to use job sites. When an employer posts a job on the website, they need to be aware of the following issues:

1. Ensure you write a captivating listing

This is a very important aspect of the listing you need to be aware of. The listing should inspire job seekers to read it and apply for the jobs. List what your company is proud of, its values and aspirations, the benefits your employees will get as well as the attributes of the employee you are seeking.

2. Optimize the job description

Optimizing your job listing means that it should be easy for job seekers to find your posting. It should be easy to filter using criteria such as location, industry, experience level, and so on. Do not use corporate jargon but rather use generalized language.

3. Leveraging on premium features

Premium features of most job-listing websites make it easy for a company to find the best employees through this form of recruitment. As a recruiting company, you should invest in the premium features since they make it efficient for you to hire staff. There is powerful matching technology such as AI that is used to find you the most suitable employees.

4. Candidate database

This is another very important factor you need to be aware of. There are websites or recruitment companies that have applicant tracking systems and build you an employee database that you can use for your recruitment needs. As such, you need to be aware of such employee recruitment websites and use them for this purpose. Such websites can also help you to do the recruitment and onboarding of the employees such that the whole process will be streamlined and stress-free.