Brain supplements work by boosting the performance of neurotransmitters and neurons in one’s brain. These brain supplements can be bought from pharmaceutical stores and online merchants. Some doctors also prescribe such supplements after some thorough diagnosis of the people dealing with memory loss issues or those who are finding it hard to focus.

A doctor’s prescription is advisable. This is because this health professional will assess some issues. You will be asked to provide your medical history. Also, you may want to mention if you are allergic to any type of medication or compound. On top of that, you will have to declare if you are under any current medication. Expectant women are also encouraged to diverge such information. With all these details, a health professional can offer sound advice on whether you can be administered brain supplements. If you can, he or she will suggest the best pills for you. Below are ingredients in brain supplements that help improve memory, focus, and productivity:

Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo biloba has highly antioxidant and neuroprotective active compounds in it. They help boost blood circulation in the brain and the body. Brain pills containing Ginkgo biloba extract that goes by the term EGb 761 have shown positive effects in people dealing with dementia. Cognitive speeds and the ability to improve memory are some of the benefits healthy people can reap from using brain supplements containing Ginkgo biloba. Ginkgo biloba extract also helps people dealing with ADHD and other deep psychological issues.

Individuals are advised to take 40 mg of Ginkgo biloba extract three times a day for the best results. This boosts cognitive functions. The Ginkgo biloba extract is best taken as a pill since the seeds of this plant can be dangerous if taken raw. This is why manufacturers go the extra mile to process and single out the useful compounds of this plant. Since this extract boosts blood circulation in the body, it is not recommended for people due for surgery or those people with a bleeding problem.

L-theanine

This is an amino acid that is extracted from green tea. This compound has been seen to improve moods and sleep quality as well as relieve stress. The amino acid is used in brain supplements to help improve an individual’s attention span. Such people are seen to exhibit signs of improved working memory, and they tend to execute functions more effectively.

L-theanine can also be found in certain species of mushrooms. Those who consume the compound show signs of resilience when they have to work under immense pressure. L-theanine can regulate the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the brain. These hormones are responsible for controlling moods. This makes people deal with stress a bit better than if they were under no medication.

People under medication to counter hypertension are advised to avoid taking brain supplements containing L-theanine. This extract also does not go well with stimulants. To make sure that you are fit to take brain supplements containing L-theanine, you need to consult a health practitioner. He or she will also advise on the correct dosage for optimum results.

Omega-3s

These are fatty acids that are extracted from fatty fish such as salmon and sardines. Our bodies are incapable of producing Omega 3s. The major types of Omega 3s are docosahexaenoic and eicosapentaenoic acid. A fish diet, especially those rich in Omega 3s, is not common among many people. That is why some individuals seek these fatty acids by going for brain supplements with these compounds infused. Omega 3 fatty acids bond with brain cells’ membranes. This improves the health of these cells, consequently improving communication from one cell to another. They also drastically reduce the rate at which brain cells age. Individuals showcasing signs of age-related cognitive decline are encouraged to take brain supplements containing Omega 3 fatty acids. This also applies to those individuals with mild cognitive impairment. When consumed together with antidepressants, these brain supplements are seen to effectively combat depression.

Ginseng

The active ingredients in ginseng are gintonin and ginsenosides. These compounds protect the brain from free radicals. Free radicals are known to damage brain cells. The compounds also affect brain functions by improving behavioral and social functions. With consistent use, ginseng can gradually reduce mental fatigue by improving the ability of brain cells to uptake blood sugars.

People who have suffered and survived stroke could use brain supplements containing ginseng. The active compounds help improve memory loss in such individuals. They benefit further since ginseng exhibits anti-inflammatory properties and improves blood flow to the brain.