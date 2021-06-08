If you’ve struggled to promote your ecommerce product on social networks in a way that grows social referral traffic, keeps your target audience engaged and increases conversions, don’t fret. Unlike the content on conventional websites/blogs, the content on the eCommerce product page is not vast in length, which means it doesn’t do well in search engines when customers are searching for long-tail keywords.

With search engine traffic difficult to attract (unless you’re spending thousands on search optimization or consumers are searching for your product with exact keywords), social media traffic is the best alternative to drive traffic to a product page.

That said, many eCommerce store owners wonder about the best way to use social media for promoting a product. If you’re someone asking the same question, you should read these helpful tips for using social media for product marketing:

Offer a value proposition

You might have a big social media following but low conversions. Running discounts or competitions (web-based treasure hunts etc.) on your product can get people to take notice. However, keep the value propositions strictly on your social networks and don’t place them on your website. That way, your site visitors will also check out social media pages and engage with your content.

Post branded product visuals

Visuals spark the greatest engagement on social media and posting visuals of the product itself, and its packaging is a great way to market your brand. You can use custom packaging to ensure your brand gets in front of consumers’ eyes when your posts are shared. Custom corrugated shipping boxes come in a variety of styles, from regular to more specialized ones, and can be customized for any brand. With such options, it’s possible to make your brand stand out in images as well as when a customer orders and receives a product.

Notice the trends

Your product needs to follow customers. Check analytics to see which social media platforms receive the highest visitors, and then place your product on these platforms. Perhaps your product is geared towards the B2B industry; in that case, you might have better results when promoting on LinkedIn rather than promoting it on Pinterest. Moreover, you can also share an engaging video about your product on YouTube. Use proper tags and add keywords in the video title.

Post-user-generated content

In this case, it would consist of customers using your product. User-generated content encourages engagement and reduces the effort on your part (your creative/copy team has to come up with less content). Your customers get a chance to shine, while the social media audience will respond well when they see someone to who they can relate to.

Offer previews/behind-the-scenes

If you’re going to promote a new product, you can use previews to create some buzz on social channels. Instagram and YouTube can be used to create quick snapshots of the item. Make it creative and splash your brand’s logo at the bottom so that both the product and the brand get popularity during the engagement. Behind-the-scenes looks can be offered when promoting existing products.