There are times when you want to share something via another messenger but have Telegram installed on your device as well. In these situations, there’s a risk that you’ll accidentally send the message using Telegram instead of the other app. Fortunately enough, there are ways to prevent this from happening.

Use Telegram in other applications

You can use Telegram(Telegram网页下载) in other applications, like WhatsApp. To do this, first copy the link or text to the clipboard:

Android: using your finger, long press on a message and choose ‘Telegram’ from the menu that pops up

iOS: hold down on a message and tap ‘Share’>‘Other Apps’>Telegram

When you’re sharing a message with someone else, they can see the full text of what you wrote. They may also be able to see your profile photo and username. If they have Telegram, they can reply directly back to you without leaving their app.

Copy the link or text to the clipboard

If you have other apps installed on your device, Telegram can be useful for sharing content from them. For example, if you want to share something on Facebook, but also have Telegram installed on your device and find that it’s easier to use messages than the website, you can copy the link or text and then send it via a message in Telegram.

You can do this by tapping on the attachment icon (*) and selecting “Copy Link” or “Copy Text”. This will put whatever was copied into your clipboard. Then go back to whatever app it is that you want to share with (such as Facebook), tap where there are options for sharing (like “Share” or an image icon), and select “Paste”. The content should now appear as normal!

In some Android applications

Press and hold the link to be sent.

Choose Telegram from the list.

Enter the username of the user you want to send a link. Click Send.

The link will be sent to Telegram and the user will get a notification. They can click on it to open the web page, or they can use the built-in browser in Telegram if they have one installed.

The same applies to text copied from another application

The same applies to text copied from another application. For example, in most browsers, you can long-press a word and select “Copy” from the context menu. After that, you can send this word via Telegram(TG下载).

When copying an emoji or sticker and using it in other apps (including WhatsApp and Facebook), there are cases where the original file is deleted from your phone’s memory and a new one is created with a different name. This can happen when sending stickers as attachments or sharing them with friends who have not installed Telegram yet.

In some apps, the share button may be presented as the Send option

When you click the Send button, you can share your message with other applications. The Sharing option is available only when another application is installed on your phone and it’s compatible with Telegram. If an app isn’t compatible with Telegram, then the Send option won’t be available.

The Send option is the same as Share in some apps and different from it in others. For example, if you want to share something from Google Photo or YouTube or Instagram accounts that don’t have a “Share” button but offer direct sharing functionality through Android OS itself—the way they’ve been designed by their developers—then you’ll use their respective application’s upload functionality instead of Telegram’s Share feature.

When you want to share content through another messenger

You can share links and text from other messengers to Telegram. To do so, open the chat with the desired contact or group, tap and hold (long press) the content you wish to send, and select Copy Message Link / Copy Text from the pop-up menu that appears.

You can copy links and text from Telegram and share them with other messengers. To do so: open a chat window within Telegram; select any link in this window by holding down on it until it turns blue; select Share Link / Share Text from the pop-up menu that appears; choose Messenger of your choice as the destination application; type your message if necessary (optional).

