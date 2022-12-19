These days, outdoor dining has become quite common in Australia, especially in the post-pandemic days. Ever since the Covid-19 restrictions have eased off, Australians have been spending more time outdoors than ever before. And outdoor dining has also become extremely popular among people. It’s probably because they feel safe in an open environment. Pandemic restrictions meant that there was limited indoor dining at restaurants and cafes. That’s why many business enterprises have introduced alfresco options.

In order to ensure that their customers enjoy their time outdoors, most business enterprises have installed outdoor restaurant umbrellas. The umbrella provides both shade, a much-needed component in sunny Australia, and style. So if you own a café that has an outdoor seating facility, you probably might want to install devices that will shade your outdoor area. One of the most popular shade solutions is café umbrellas in Australia. They protect your customers from harsh weather conditions as well as harmful UV radiation while enhancing the look and feel of the overall ambiance.

Types of café umbrellas in Australia

Cantilever umbrellas: Cantilever umbrellas are extremely popular when it comes to café umbrellas or restaurant umbrellas. They are adjustable, and flexible and can be extended outward or retracted easily. These umbrellas don’t feature a stand in the centre of the umbrella and allow 360° rotation, tilt and height adjustment of the canopy.

Patio umbrellas: Patio umbrellas are one of the most common options in café umbrellas. These are the traditional type of umbrellas and have one centred pole that is attached to the base and holds up the canopy. This is generally used for seating arrangements where you can install the umbrella at the centre of a table in a café or restaurant.

Four uses for café umbrellas

Weather protection: The main purpose of an umbrella is much more than the design and aesthetic. These umbrellas — restaurant umbrellas or café umbrellas — provide patrons with effective weather protection from the elements of nature. Most umbrellas these days offer up to 98% UV protection as well.

Umbrellas with high weather protection can benefit a business owner immensely. Customers who are able to sit outdoors during a sunny day with the protection of an umbrella will stay longer at your business enterprise. This means they will keep ordering items and thereby increase the revenue of the cafe or restaurant. Your guests will also return to your establishment, knowing they will be taken care of. Moreover, they will know that their electronic devices, such as phones and laptops, will be protected from getting drenched or overheating thanks to these umbrellas.

Attracts new customers: How many times has it happened to you that you walked across a street and noticed a quaint cafe because of its aesthetic? At times, a café with comfortable outdoor seating with umbrellas for shade and protection also draws your attention. In fact, you are lured to go inside and have a cup of coffee or a sandwich. Word travels fast when it comes to cafes and eateries that serve good food and ensure that their guests are comfortable. Thus, adding outdoor shading is a great way to attract potential new customers as you offer them a wonderful outdoor ambience to socialise and relax. Having a branded outdoor umbrella at your café also helps you stand out from the rest as customers will remember you for providing a welcoming and enticing atmosphere for them.

A well-decorated cafe with outdoor seating and umbrellas can also be the preferred venues for birthday parties, anniversaries and other celebrations. This is another way of attracting more potential customers who feel like they are being looked after.

Increases space: If you want more customers to come to your café, you need to accommodate them with comfortable seating. If you are looking to increase outdoor space at your business enterprise like cafés or restaurants, outdoor umbrellas can be the way to go. Having shaded solutions will lead to greater footfalls at your business establishment thereby, increasing your revenue too.

Having outdoor shading solutions also offers you the freedom to use the space any time of the year. Thus, you can tell your customers that your doors are always open, be it rain or shine.

Branding: This is an era of marketing. So you need to brand your restaurant or café in such a way that it entices the customers to come into your business enterprise. Besides protection and aesthetic look, café umbrellas in Australia are an excellent way to brand and promote your business. If you have branded outdoor umbrellas displaying your café’s unique logo or design, potential customers will be able to locate your establishment easier as well as attract people passing by.

Conclusion:

While dining at a restaurant or a cafe, customers tend to capture these memories through selfies and pictures. Having your branded umbrellas in these pictures, especially on social media, can provide your café with an additional avenue for marketing without you having to spend a penny. This is just another use that a café umbrella offers you besides the ones mentioned above. So, if you are thinking of how to deck up your outdoor space in your café or restaurant, the above-mentioned tips will help make your decision easier.