The question of how much do teeth veneers cost has become a recurring question in recent times. With the trend of cosmetic dental treatment, it is important to be conversant with the price and other changing factors about dental veneers.

The factors that affect the cost of teeth veneers are multiple; to name a few the residence place and the type of veneer procedure you are opting for. For instance, Porcelain veneers are more expensive compared to indirect or direct composite resin. In order to have a clear understanding of the veneer costs, let us have a brief overview of veneers and their types.

What are Veneers and What Types Are Available?

To understand teeth veneers’ cost, it is best to understand the meaning of veneers and their types. Veneers can be described in a simple term as a cosmetic dentistry process. They are tooth-colored shells cut into tooth-like shapes and are attached to the outer surface of teeth to enhance their appearance. Veneers are often worn on the teeth to treat varieties of dental issues, ranging from weak tooth enamel to uneven tooth arrangement, tooth discoloration, among others.

Many people have dental veneers depending on the state of their teeth. For instance, some people get just one veneer to compliment a broken or chipped tooth. Conversely, some get between six and eight veneers to balance their teeth alignment and create an even and symmetrical smile. However, the most common set of teeth on which veneers are applied is the eight upper front teeth.

These cosmetic dental treatments come in different types depending on the type of materials they are made from. The most common types are the porcelain veneers and the resin-composite veneers, which are permanent teeth treatments. However, there are other types of veneers, which are the lumineers, and the removable veneers also known as snap-on veneers.

The removable veneers, as the name suggests, are temporary as against the porcelain and composite treatments. They can also be classified into two types, instant veneers, and custom-made clip-on veneers. It is important to note that there are other types of dental veneers; however, this article is limited to teeth veneers’ cost.

How Much Do Teeth Veneers Cost?

How much do teeth veneers cost? The health of one’s teeth is quite important, even though many people fail to realize that. Many dental professionals have argued that a person’s dental health is as important as their general well-being, if not more important. As such, many people tend to venture into cosmetic treatment to enhance the health status of their teeth. However, how much does it cost to have a dental veneer?

As noted above, there are a number of factors that influence teeth veneer cost, some of which include the type of veneer involved and the condition of the teeth of the patient. In addition, the number of veneers you are getting also has a great influence on the price. For example, a patient getting just one veneer will definitely pay less than someone who is getting veneers for the eight front teeth. Other determining factors include the location of the dentist, the reputation of the dentist, as well as the procedures involved, that is, the number of appointments you have with the dentist before a successful veneer.

Regardless of these variables, the cost of getting dental veneers for as low as USD400 to as high as USD2, 500 per tooth. Nevertheless, a patient should budget for a range between USD900 to USD2, 500 according to the American Dental Association standard. Although this still depends on the type of veneer, treatment is involved.

Composite veneers are the least expensive veneer treatment as compared to other types. The price ranges between USD400 to about USD1, 500 per tooth. Conversely, porcelain veneers cost about USD900 to about USD2, 500 per tooth. The huge price difference between these two types of veneers can be ascribed to the quality of porcelain veneers. This type of veneer looks more natural and lasts longer than other types of veneers. This does not imply that the composite veneers are not durable. They are averagely durable and last for about five to seven years.

Another type of veneers that is equally expensive is the lumineers veneers, which are also considered as an alternative to porcelain veneers. This type of veneer costs between USD800 to as high as USD2, 000 per tooth. On the other hand, removable veneers cost between USD470 to about USD600 for both the upper and the lower teeth.

It is important to note that these prices also cover some inherent or hiding costs. Veneer placement is divided into two appointments; hence, there are some running costs that must have been considered by the dentist before giving a price. The first treatment in veneer placement is to remove the enamel to make room for the veneer, then the molding of the tooth structure, among others. All these treatments have been covered in the price your dentist will give you.

Does Insurance Cover My Teeth Veneer Cost?

One of the major reasons why tooth veneer cost is high in many countries is because insurance does not always cover the procedure. Because dental veneer is a cosmetic procedure, insurance may not cover the treatment. Nevertheless, this depends on your current situation. This implies that dental veneer treatment may be covered by insurance if they are medically required.

Although insurance policies do not cover cosmetic procedures, exceptions may be made if recommended by a medical practitioner. For instance, it is easier to get insurance for a broken or badly chipped tooth than a stained tooth, especially when the tooth is still healthy.

Nevertheless, it is important to reach out to your insurance provider if there is a need to request insurance to cover the cost of your veneer procedure. At the very least, they will provide you with detailed information about your insurance plan and the services covered.