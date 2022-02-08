Investing isn’t only a material benefit, it’s also a risky endeavor. Successful, effective investing for beginners requires certain knowledge, as well as the use of effective methods to help increase your income. Without this, any activity in the field of trading can turn into big losses. In this article, we’ll give you some useful recommendations which will allow a beginner to make their way and achieve significant results in the investment field.

Opening a Roth IRA account

IRA stands for an individual retirement account. It’s a savings account that comes with great tax benefits. The primary purpose of the Roth IRA is to encourage potential participants to open retirement savings. It involves paying taxes on the money that goes into your account. So you can make tax-free withdrawal later.

To be eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA, single people must have an annual income of no more than $140,000, the limit for married couples is $214,000. The deductible amount for a Roth IRA can also vary. In 2022, it’s $6,000 a year. For people over 50 years old it’s $7,000.

IRAs can be funded from various sources:

family income;

regular contributions;

rollover contributions;

transfers;

conversions.

Such a system of investing for beginners allows you to invest in various financial products, including funds, stocks, bonds or ETFs. You can open Roth IRAs accounts through a bank, a personal broker, an online exchange or an investment corporation. Regular Roth IRA investments can be made in cash, including money orders or checks.

Copy trading as a way to make a quick income

Copy trading is a profitable way of trading in which a novice trader copies the strategies of a more experienced market participant. Using this method, you can perform the same operations as professional investors. This is a great opportunity for those who don’t have time to study the trading principles but want to get a quick result. Copy trading includes different methods, the most popular of which are:

swing trading;

day trading.

Copy-trading often focuses on:

cryptocurrencies;

forex assets;

other volatile markets.

Although copy trading can bring in tangible income, it’s not a completely reliable strategy because past results are not a true reflection of future returns.

There are different ways of copy trading. One way is to simply copy another trader’s original information, including trade entry, stop loss and take profit. The second one is receiving notifications on trades and their subsequent manual copying. A CFD account, spread betting and other instruments can help you speculate on the price fluctuations of a financial asset without owning it.

Copy trading is a good opportunity for market participants who want to diversify their investments. Instead of investing all their money into one resource or one strategy, they can take advantage of several opportunities at once. Therefore, in order to reduce risks, it’s better for any beginner to find different traders to copy.