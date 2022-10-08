Throughout the world, and in the USA especially, SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles, and for good reason. Not only are they built to be sturdy and safe, but they also boast superior passenger volume over sedans and coupes, as well as supremely comfortable ride quality, in most cases. At times, it seems like they really can do it all, but that’s not to say that they don’t have some downsides. A higher price tag and weaker fuel economy are some of the more notable drawbacks, and they are made even more evident in large luxury SUVs .





But, in regions where the price of gas isn’t oppressively high or where the EV charging network is widespread enough, these factors might be mitigated. Since most automakers are moving away from combustion engines to electric motors, the latter is more important in developed countries where luxury vehicles sell better. However, these have their own weaknesses, like limited driving ranges and high maintenance costs. With this in mind, here are some of the best big SUVs money can buy:





Cadillac Escalade

American-made SUVs are often targeted specifically at local consumers, and while it may have global appeal, this is definitely the case with the Escalade. It’s an absolute brute of a vehicle, but beneath its rugged appearance lies the heart of luxury. Cadillac has returned to its premium roots with its flagship model, no longer cutting corners to keep costs down. Now, the full-size SUV is leading the pack with a pristine cabin comprised of top-quality materials and outfitted with all the latest tech. This includes a gargantuan OLED display that takes up most of the dashboard.





Considering it costs nearly six figures to purchase and is powered by a gas-guzzling V8 engine, the Escalade is extremely expensive to own, but it has excellent performance stats for a car the size, sprinting from 0-60 mph in just six seconds and towing an impressive 8.300 pounds when needed. It’s not the best off-roader in the world, and its enormous weight can make it difficult to handle if you get a little too adventurous with the accelerator. If you opt for the Escalade ESV, with its extended wheelbase and enlarged cabin, you end up with one of the best luxury 3-row SUVs out there.

Kia Telluride

While not technically a full-size SUV, the Telluride is one of the few models capable of comfortably slotting in a third row of seating. This is something eleven larger vehicles struggle with. What’s more, it is actually quite affordable, too, which is not surprising considering it is made by one of the most renowned budget-friendly brands. For a reasonable price, you get a lot of value that includes a comprehensive safety suite and an industry-leading warranty plan.

Sure, it still uses a thirsty V6 like many of its rivals, but the Telluride cares less about raw power and more about stamina. The powertrain supports a modest towing capacity of 5,500 pounds, which is on top of the 21 cubic feet of standard cargo space, or 46 cu-ft with the rear-most seats folded down. Considering the low price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find an SUV that can do so much so well. It may not be ultra-luxurious, but this is a case of function trumping form with ease.

Range Rover Land Rover

If you need a large SUV for more than just hauling people around the city, you can’t really go wrong with a Land Rover. What’s more, the renowned luxury off-road SUV is now even available as a hybrid, meaning that you can respect the environment while you easily overcome everything it can throw at you. The latest iteration of the Range Rover is powered by an inline-six engine supplemented by an electric motor and 38.2 kWh battery. This gives it enough oomph to tow a respectable 5,511 lbs and travel up to 48 miles on electric power alone, although not both at the same time.





Of course, you get the same high-quality interior that you’d expect from the premium automaker, though seating is limited to a maximum occupancy of five. However, those five people are spoiled with loads of head- and legroom, and the standard cargo capacity is an impressive 41 cu-ft behind the back seats. The tech offering is good, too, with a comprehensive infotainment suite running the latest Pivi Pro software and all the essential comforts and conveniences.





Ford Mustang Mach-E

If a hybrid isn’t quite green enough for you, then an EV may be more up your alley. However, there are no full-size EV SUVs on the market just yet, so you’d have to settle for the most capacious of the midsize models. In this case, it would be the Mustang Mach-E. Ford has always been a practical brand, with even the sporty Mustang coupe boasting good livability as a daily driver.





That same common sense has made its way to the EV SUV that shares the moniker, albeit without the sporty edge. The Mach-E is very reasonably priced and also touts excellent fuel economy, though this is nothing special in the electric segment. On top of this, it comes inclusive of a great set of safety features and a surprisingly high-quality cabin that may fool you into believing you’re buying a luxury vehicle. Aside from a decent amount of passenger space, there is also an impressive 29.7 cu-ft of space in the trunk and an additional 4.7 cu-ft in the frunk. If there is one area where the SUV can be faulted, though, it’s the subpar driving range.



