With the ever-growing real estate industry, property management is a field with plenty of opportunities. In fact, on average, 33,300 job openings for property managers are projected each year. Not to mention, those in the field often specialize in a specific niche, such as HOA management, vacation rental properties, or commercial real estate. And as the industry continues to grow, so does the demand for qualified property managers. As a result, property management is a great career to get into if you’re looking for stability and opportunity. Plus, with the right skillset, you can really advance your career in this field. So if you’re thinking about a career in property management, now is the time to make your move.

Industrial property management is a specialized field within the property management industry. It encompasses the management of industrial buildings, such as warehouses and factory complexes. Industrial property managers are responsible for a wide range of tasks, from overseeing maintenance and repair work to coordinating logistics and shipping schedules. The job can be both challenging and rewarding, and it offers a good salary and potential for advancement. For these reasons, industrial property management is one of the most popular areas of specialization within the property management industry. If you are interested in a career in industrial property management, there are a few things you should know. First, the job requires excellent organizational skills and the ability to multitask. Second, experience in logistics or supply chain management is highly desirable. Finally, industrial property managers must be able to effectively communicate with tenants, employees, and other stakeholders. If you possess these skills and qualifications, then a career in industrial property management may be the right choice for you.

Keep reading to learn how to get started in industrial property management.

Identify the Requirements

To get started in industrial property management, you need to identify the minimum requirements in your area. Some states require that individuals meet certain criteria before legally becoming property managers.

Although not always required, having a strong background in real estate is crucial to your journey.

You can get a real estate license by enrolling in a school, taking classes, and preparing for the licensing exam. Coursework covers fundamental real estate components and specialized topics.

In addition to meeting licensing requirements, you’ll need to meet the minimum education requirements. These are standard depending on the local job market.

Some companies will hire qualified candidates with a high school degree or equivalent. Most are looking for high school completion and a bachelor’s degree in business or real estate.

A college degree may not be required to become a property manager, but it will certainly give you a leg up on the competition. Having a degree demonstrates that you have the ability to complete tasks and achieve goals. Furthermore, it shows that you are able to follow through on commitments and handle complex problems. In addition, a college degree will help you build a network of contacts that can be invaluable in your career. As for receiving a real estate license, this is not strictly necessary, but it will give you a better understanding of the industry. Furthermore, it will make you more attractive to potential employers. In short, having a college degree and receiving a real estate license will better your chances of becoming a property manager.

Get Certified

To work with industrial properties, you might need specific certifications. Getting a certification isn’t required but it gives you an edge when you begin applying for jobs.

The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) offers these property management certifications, among others:

Certified Property Manager (CPM)

Accredited Commercial Manager (ACoM)

CPM is the standard certification and ACoM is the certification for commercial property managers.

The Building Owners and Managers Association International (BOMA) offers the Certified Manager of Commercial Properties (CMCP) for commercial property managers.

There are other professional property management organizations out there offering certifications. Use courses like this to take your education to a new level.

Find Property Management Job Listings

The property management industry is filled with job openings. Since you want to become an industrial property manager, you’ll be looking for jobs in this niche.

Start by creating a resume. Your professional resume should include the work you did in the previous steps. Highlight important soft skills you have as well.

If you forgo the above steps, you might be able to get a job in the field without experience. You’ll be looking for an associate or assistant property management job listings in this case.

Associates report to the senior-level property manager. You can learn from them directly on the job. This will give you the experience you need to obtain an advanced job in the future.

Get Started in Industrial Property Management

Industrial property management is a great industry to consider. It’s best to have the experience to land a job, but you might find lower-end jobs without experience.

Get the proper education, licensing, and certifications based on your state’s requirements.

