For someone who is only just starting to study astrology, there’s an awful lot to learn. Some of the most essential information you’ll gather, though, will come from your own natal chart. From the first time you use a sun moon rising sign calculator to learn more about yourself to the moment you realize you finally understand every detail of your completed birth chart, the ”big three,” astrologically speaking, will give you insight into not just yourself but also the people around you. To gather these insights, though, you must know what it is you’re studying: what are the sun, moon, and rising signs, and how do you determine them?

The Sun Sign

When a friend, Tinder match, or stranger on the internet asks for your zodiac sign, they’re typically referring to your sun sign. A person’s sun sign refers to the position of the Sun when they were born. This sign has the most significant impact on your personality and emotions and is typically the first step in understanding astrology and your natal chart, in particular.

The twelve signs of the zodiac are cyclical, with each having a “season” that lasts for about one month. Those who are born just at the beginning or end of a particular sign’s season will also be influenced by the adjacent sign; these individuals are referred to as being “on the cusp” of the signs.

Aries: March 21 through April 19

Taurus: April 20 through May 20

Gemini: May 21 through June 20

Cancer: June 21 through July 22

Leo: July 23 through August 22

Virgo: August 22 through September 21

Libra: September 23 through October 22

Scorpio: October 23 through November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 through December 21

Capricorn: December 22 through January 19

Aquarius: January 20 through February 18

Pisces: February 19 through March 2

The Moon Sign

While less commonly known than an individual’s sun sign, the moon has another important role. Unlike the sun sign, which impacts a person’s consciousness and awareness, their moon sign influences their inner emotional world. Your moon sign impacts your moods and the subconscious; it crafts the way you ultimately see yourself.

To determine your moon sign, you’ll need your full birth date, your place of birth, and the exact time you were born—if you’re unsure of your birth time, you can use noon as a default to get as close an interpretation as possible. Then, you can turn to an online calculator or manual table to determine the position of the moon at the moment of your birth.

The Rising Sign

Finally, the ascendant or rising sign is another key part of your birth chart. This is the sign that was rising on the eastern horizon when you were born. Also known as the first house or house of self, your rising sign impacts how other people see you, or the way you present yourself to the world.

Like your moon sign, you’ll need your birth date, time, and place to calculate your ascendant sign. Your birth time, in particular, is important to uncover your ascendant accurately and learn how to use this sign to your advantage.

Like the rest of your natal chart, your sun, moon, and rising signs are powerful tools in helping you understand yourself. Typically, these are the first factors you study as an astrology beginner, and they’re the very first pieces most people understand in looking at their birth chart. Whether you work to calculate your ”big three” by hand, hire an astrologer, or utilize a convenient online calculator, your sun, moon, and rising signs will provide incredible guidance into astrology and your deepest divine self.