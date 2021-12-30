All marketing strategies have different stages, tracking performance being an important one. Instagram Insights is a native tool that helps users analyze their performance and optimize accordingly. Since everyone can afford to consider the best places to buy Instagram followers, IG Insights also lets you analyze organic marketing results. Its broad scope of measurements can help marketers identify their weaknesses and strengths. So here’s how you can use Instagram Insights to analyze your organic marketing.

1. Instagram Insights for feed posts

Since feed posts are the primary component of every Instagram content strategy, it's important to track its key performance indicators. Scroll down to the Content You Shared section on the Overview analytics screen to see how your posts are doing. This will show a screen consisting of all your posts, ranking from the best performing to worst performing. These metrics may include reach, comments, likes, shares, impressions, and more. Users can also view detailed analytics for specific posts. Since the Instagram algorithm is largely engagement-dependent, track your engagements. This also helps in figuring out whether or not your hashtag strategy is on point. Once you find out where you're lagging, make changes accordingly.

2. Instagram Insights for stories

More than 500 million users use IG stories daily, so the potential of IG stories is endless. This makes it important to keep track of how your IG stories are doing. Users can either access this data from the individual story post or Insights homepage. The data shows insights on parameters like back clicks, excitement, next story, etc. Users can also see results for active interactive stories like poles and QnA sessions. Marketers must lookout for two important factors, completion rate, and exit. The completion rate can be calculated by dividing the total number of views from the first slide with the last slide results. A higher completion rate implies that your stories are doing well. You may need to make your stories more engaging and fun in case of a high exit rate.

3. Instagram Insights for video posts

Video posts generally consist of in-feed posts, reels, and IGTV videos. Video marketing is one of the hottest social media trends, making it important to assess. To see the analytics for particular IGTV videos, click on the three vertical dots at the bottom while your video is playing. Users can view insights or head over to the Insights Overview for an overall summary. Some important key performance indicators include views, engagement, audience retention, and audience percentage watched. The average engagement rate for reels is slightly higher. Marketers can look out for Accounts Reached and Integrations to assess reel performance.

4. Instagram Insights for live videos

It wasn't until recently that Instagram started providing analytics data for live videos. One can go live for up to 1 hour and upload it as an IGTV later. Live video is a great way to let your audience see the human side of you ad feel more connected. Since it creates a sense of openness and candidness, it often acts as a stronger tool than paid ads. Instagram analytics shows data for accounts reached, live interactions like comments and shares, and peak concurrent viewers. Peak concurrent viewers show the count of people watching the Live at its peak.

5. Instagram Insights for audience information

This is probably one of the most useful Instagram insights to look into. Accessing this gives users a breakdown of their audience. This can be further utilized to under the gap between the current and target audience. Here, you can see the demographics of your audience. This includes age, gender, and location which is crucial to the understanding of your targeting performance. Other than that, you can also see their most active days of the week and the most active hours of the day. Some important key performance indicators that you may want to look out for include follower growth and active times.

CONCLUSION

So here are all the metrics that you can evaluate to analyze your organic marketing using Instagram Insights. Being a free performance analysis tool, it does a great way to give you relevant data to optimize your strategy.