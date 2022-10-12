There’s nothing as exciting as new sneakers. The smell of the fresh material and the design is sure to take you on cloud 9. However, sneakerheads can relate to the feeling of getting even that spot of dist on the shoe. Cleaning and taking care of sneakers for men is essential for long-lasting sneakers. A clean sneaker is better noticed and regarded among sneakers heads. How well you take care of your men’s sneakers also portray your personality.

Even though taking care of sneakers for men might sound like a lot of work, it only requires some products and a little bit of time and patience. We have compiled a list of the ways to give care to your sneakers and clean them the right way. Scroll through the sports article to find out the best hacks and easiest ways to keep your sneakers sparkling and shining.

Take care from the beginning

Sneakers for men are supposed to be handled with care and patience. The easiest way to always keep your sneakers clean and shining is by applying a layer coat from a shoe protector so that they do not attract grime, dust and other particles.

Brush them regularly

Brushing the sneakers for men is considered one of the best ways to keep your sneakers clean. The bristles in the brush go through the mesh to deep clean the sneakers for men. Sometimes you need one or two brushes to get to each pore and clean them.

Stuffing newspapers

Newspapers are great for absorbing moisture in the surrounding. On days when the rains get heavy, and the going gets tough, stuff the sneakers for men with newspaper so that they dry a lot quicker. Stuffing newspaper has also proven to remove the stuffy smell inside a shoe.

Laces

For laces, remove them from the sneakers and place them in lukewarm or warm water; use the shoe protector liquid on the solution, swirl the whole mixture, rinse the laces and repeat the process until all dirt has been removed from the sneakers.

Washing machines

Washing machines are only going to ruin the materials of the sneakers for men. This is why it is advised to hand wash the sneakers and not use machines. Using washing machines on sneakers can also cause the stitches and the fabrics to loosen over time.

Suede

For suede shoes, the best way is to purchase a suede protector. The process involves cleaning the shoe, treating them and drying them. This protects the sneakers for men for at least eight to ten months. Ensure that you buy good quality suede protectors to prevent any issues on the suede later on.

For sweaty feet

For sweaty feet and stinky insoles, the aim is to remove each item separately, wash, treat and dry them before leaving them in the open to air-dry. For athletes that have sweaty feet, one option is to use moisture-wicking socks. These socks work with dry-wicking technology to remove all moisture content from the sneakers for men.

Wet wipes

One of the most easily available but neglected cleaning tools, the wet wipes can be used on your sneakers for a quick clean before you head out. Wet wipes have moisture content in them that removes all dirt and gives a shine to the sneakers.

Detailing And Spot Deep Cleaning

There might be instances when machine washing or a quick wash might not do the trick; this is when deep cleaning comes into play. With the help of some easy-to-use home ingredients, you can instantly brighten up the sneakers for men.

Dish soap and water can be sued to clean and brighten up the sneaker. This is readily available in every household and can be done quickly after you reach home from a day out.

Pour some diluted soap solution into a bowl and mix a brush or a cloth in the mix. Remove the laces from the sneakers and gently go on and remove every little spot from your sneakers to leave them looking fresh and shining.

You could also use a magic eraser to remove the scuffs and grime from the sneakers. To apply, take a small part of it and rub it on the midsole of the sneakers to remove the hard stains that were not removed while using the brush.

However, it is advised not to use magic erasers and soap on suede or knit upper fabrics as they react differently to water and chemicals. There are specific products like suede cleaners which are dry and friendly to the material which works best.

How to manage sneaker odour?

Adding odour removers like vinegar to the sneakers can help remove the odour from the sneakers.

You can also try sports detergents that help bring freshness back in the sneakers for men.

Sporting the insoles and the laces and washing them usually does the trick of removing the odour from shoes. Ensure that you air-dry the shoe entirely before you wear them.

Good foot hygiene is necessary to avoid sneaker odour.

Always wear socks while you wear sneakers and wash your socks after you use them to avoid the odour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the best sneaker cleaners for men?

Shoe cleaners or even detergents are generally used to clean sneakers for men. Vinegar can be used to remove sneaker feet odours from the shoe. Ensure that you air dry the sneakers before wearing them, as a moist sneakers can cause bad odours and fungal growth in them.

How to keep sneakers for men in the best condition?

Leave the sneakers in a well-ventilated room before storing them or wearing them repeatedly. Ensure that dust particles do not accumulate on the surface of the sneakers for men.

What should be avoided on sneakers?

It is not advised to use chemicals like bleach on sneakers for men as that can cause the shoe’s materials to degrade and reduces the life of the sneaker.

Sneakers for men are precious possessions that hold a lot of value in every man’s life. This is why taking care of your sneaker must always be the top priority for every person owning a pair of sneakers.