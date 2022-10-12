Modern Warfare 2 is a game of stealth, patience, and precision. You may be tempted to rush through the level with a hail of bullets, but this is arguably the worst strategy since your opponents will have time to set up defenses. Patience is essential as you formulate your plan and wait for the perfect opportunity to strike. If you rush, you will inevitably get spotted and instigated into a firefight before you can access the main controls.

Take It Easy

The first tip to playing in modern warfare 2 is not immediately shoot as soon as a battle breaks out. The game has many levels, and your opponents will not have time to set up all their defenses at once, so take your time and do not get spotted. Instead, wait for an opportunity when the enemy’s attention is elsewhere or for a lull in the firefight so you can slip past or around them.

Listen Carefully

If you’re playing with a few people, turn your volume up or down until you can hear who’s talking and where. You can lay down some cover fire if you are being shot at. If not, there’s a higher chance that the shots were meant for someone else.

There’s no point in getting yourself shot if you’re not playing against other real people, especially if you’re playing on split-screen mode. You’ll be able to spot from which side enemies are coming and tell if they’re moving away when you should stay put.

Look Carefully

Please pay attention to your surroundings to see where the enemy is before they see you. Keep your vision on them; night vision goggles can help you spot enemies at a distance if you keep your crosshairs trained on them.

If you don’t want to deal with a firefight first, climb up a ladder or take another high position. But make sure that you don’t waste ammo on the wrong enemy.

It’s better to let them go and find another way around if there is one. Some players can sneak up on you from behind, so show them whose boss.

Take Advantage

The best way to protect yourself when playing modern warfare 2 is not to let the enemy see you before you see them. If you’re in a hallway, wait at the corner for someone to pass by.

If you can’t get a shot without them seeing you but can see and shoot you if they wish, take advantage of the start advantage by getting closer as fast as possible. However, this requires some planning and is best done with a well-thought-out strategy.

Make Use of Your Abilities

Shoot Only When You Have To

Most players would mistake shooting too much unless it’s for a headshot.

However, the enemy is often sure that you’re coming and can get ready for your attack.

Use this to your advantage by moving in quickly to fire a few shots before retreating with some good speed.

Stay Close to Your Teammates

The next thing to remember while playing Modern Warfare 2 safe is that your teammates are as important as you. Make sure to communicate with them and stay close to them so that you can work as a team and eliminate enemies quicker. When you have someone behind you in line to take out some enemies on your behalf, try to kill them first so that they stay alive longer.

Use Your Teammates’ Weapons

If you’re playing with a team of people and they have an additional teammate in the game who has a different weapon than your own, use theirs.

If you’re playing on Xbox Live with a person with a sniper rifle and no firepower, switching to them will help you out in many aspects.

The person with the gun should hang behind the cover and support the other player holding off the enemy fire as long as possible.

Use Explosives

Take your time to set up some explosives and detonate them from behind cover before you proceed into the open. If you can lure the opponents into a trap, they won’t stand a chance. It is a good thing to do when the enemy has no idea where you are and have their back turned to you or if they’re distracted by something else.

Don’t Rush In

When you’re rushing, it’s easy to get spotted. If you’ve already detected it, use the opportunity to take out your enemy and run. You’ll get killed if you stick around when the enemy is ready for a fight, so flee or call in some backup before coming back.

Conclusion

Some tips for playing safe in modern warfare 2 are essential, and you must know them well before playing. You have to know your opponents and their locations well. Some are very simple, and you can grasp them even if it’s your first time playing. You will be more confident to lead a successful team in the game after avoiding these mistakes.