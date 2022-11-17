The entire crypto market has been extremely unstable recently. Even the most well-known and widely used cryptocurrencies like BTC or ETH have experienced a sharp drop in their value and market cap, and lesser altcoins seem to be even more volatile now. Saitama Inu is one of those altcoins that have crashed lately, and many investors claim that this coin is dead. However, it may also be a nice chance to buy it cheap before the next surge in price. Let’s check out the main pros and cons of buying it.

What is Saitama Inu

Saitama Inu is a relatively new crypto project built on the Ethereum blockchain. While its native crypto token known under the SAITAMA ticker is basically a memecoin, the team has some pretty ambitious goals, namely to help people learn more about how finances and crypto works. The project includes a whole ecosystem of different platforms, including its own educational service, an NFT marketplace, a crypto wallet, and so on. The project has even rebranded itself as Saitama to appear more serious.

SAITAMA has started as one of the many dog-themed memecoins, but now it is positioned as a pretty serious token that aims to solve several major problems other popular tokens have. SAITAMA allows you to stake tokens to earn rewards, and it also has a mechanism that prevents users from amassing large amounts of the token. This protects the ecosystem from pump-and-dump schemes. Anyway, all these features boil down to one question: should I buy Saitama Inu coin or not? Let’s find out.

Pros

First of all, the project has managed to build an entire ecosystem with a loyal community, and that’s a green flag for every cryptocurrency. Moreover, the team knows who they want to attract: they focus on Generation Z who are known to be tech-savvy and more inclined to invest in crypto. Finally, the token is constantly updated: it has been upgraded to its second version recently, and the team aims to work on it further. That means SAITAMA may have a bright future ahead, after all.

Cons

However, many crypto experts doubt it. The coin is still considered a memecoin by the majority of the crypto crowd, and it affects how people treat it in the long term. It has been hanging around its all-time low value for quite a while now, and there are no positive changes in sight. Even if SAITAMA is going to recover, it’s not going to happen soon.