Many people in the wellness community state they cannot live without their infrared sauna. What makes these devices so popular? Why are they in high demand today?

According to an industry leading expert, infrared saunas provide many health benefits while making a person feel great. To understand the popularity of these devices, however, a person must have an understanding of infrared wavelengths.

Understanding Infrared Wavelengths

The sun provides our planet with visible and invisible light. Infrared rays make up one of the individual spectrums and make the sunlight feel warm. They are also responsible for its brightness.

When the human body is exposed to infrared waves, its thermal energy increases. Infrared saunas provide this benefit without the user being exposed to the harmful rays of the sun.

Infrared Spectrum Categories

Infrared rays fall into one of three categories. While near-infrared rays are the shortest, they penetrate the deepest. Water within the body cannot capture this wavelength. As a result, it penetrates further into the body. This is why a person’s core thermal energy increases when they are exposed to infrared. There is nothing to interfere with the rays.

Photo biomodulation is linked to near-infrared rays. With the help of ATP stimulation, the body directly produces energy within its cells. This is why the use of an infrared sauna comes with many health benefits.

Water molecules also capture mid-infrared wavelengths. They do so by increasing circulation through a process known as vasodilation. Blood flow temporarily increases, and the heart rate elevates along with the person’s overall metabolism.

The human body gives off infrared heat, and far infrared is similar to this in many ways. Water molecules easily trap far infrared wavelengths. As the human body is accustomed to these sensations, exposure to far infrared temporarily enhances and strengthens the person’s energy.

Benefits of Infrared Saunas

Although more formal studies need to be done to determine the health benefits of using infrared saunas, individuals who use these saunas say they provide several benefits. Users state they sleep better and more relaxed. Detoxification is one reason people choose to use an infrared sauna, with relief from joint pain and sore muscles being another.

However, there are no negative effects of using a sauna. A person must ensure they don’t overheat or become dehydrated with its use, which is why they should never combine drug or alcohol use with time in a sauna. In addition, pregnant women and those who have heart disease should not use a sauna. Anyone taking medication should speak to their doctor before using any type of sauna to ensure they won’t have complications.

Why an Infrared Sauna?

An infrared sauna differs from a traditional sauna in the way it uses heat. A traditional sauna heats the air with a single heater. An infrared sauna, on the other hand, heats the user rather than the air. It promotes heat generation in the body. Only a small percentage of the heat actually heats the air.

As a result of the sauna heating the user, they sweat more at a lower ambient air temperature. A traditional sauna operates at up to 195 degrees Fahrenheit, while an infrared sauna operates at significantly lower temperatures, usually between 115- and 135-degrees Fahrenheit.

Traditional and infrared saunas offer similar benefits. The difference lies in the temperature required to deliver those benefits. In addition, an infrared sauna is a dry sauna, which many people find is more comfortable. Consider this when determining which option best meets your needs.